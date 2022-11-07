‘Beach of flowers’: IFS officer shares beautiful pictures of Puri beach covered with flowers

In India, when one thinks of a landscape covered in flowers, one immediately thinks of the UNESCO world heritage site of the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand. However, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter on Monday to share beautiful pictures of the flower-covered beaches of Puri and showed that there is also a “beach of flowers” in India.

While sharing two photos that showed the clear beaches covered in pink coloured flowers known as beach morning glory, Nanda wrote, “The ‘Beach of flowers’. Puri has two stretch of cleanest & most serene beaches- Golden& Niladri. Move over the Valley of flowers…Sand dunes covered with natural sand binders in full bloom.”

The beach morning glory is a flowering plant that is commonly found in coastal areas and grows on sand dunes near beaches. The plant helps in stabilising sands on the coast and it grows all year round except during the winter. It is one of the rare flowering plants that grow in the grainy and salty soil of the coast.

Previously, Nanda had shared stunning pictures of the flower-covered Atacama desert in Chile. The desert was in full bloom as a result of a weather phenomenon known as ‘desierto florido’, which loosely translates to ‘flowering desert’. The phenomenon occurs when it rains in the desert and the dormant seeds get revived. The desert bloom occurs every five to seven years between the months of September and November, during which about 200 types of wildflowers grow in the Atacama desert.