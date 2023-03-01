scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
‘Guess the animal’: IFS officer posts video of rare animal found in India’s Ladakh region

The 45-second clip intrigued netizens and they tried guessing the animal.

Parveen Kaswan replied that the wildcat was indeed a Himalayan Lynx and it is found in Leh-Ladakh.
If you are someone who enjoys the wilderness and wild animals, then this video will definitely intrigue you. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Wednesday shared a clip of a rare wild animal that is found in the Ladakh region of India and asked netizens to guess what it was.

Taking to Twitter, Kaswan wrote, “A beautiful and rare animal found in India. In Ladakh region. Not many have heard about it. Guess what.” The 45-second clip showed a wildcat roaming around as dogs barked at it. The video was credited to Twitter user Sherine Fatima.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 5.19 lakh likes. Many tried guessing the animal and some of them were correct.

“Its beautiful tail looks like an animal from Fox’s family member. Not ferocious, timid, eyes questioning where to go? It’s possible that after-hours’s dogs will be friendly and realize it is harmless,” commented a user.

“It is very clear from the tufted ears that it is a Lynx. There is no doubt about it,” said another. “Eurasian Lynx. Very disappointed by seeing a group of feral dogs around it. They don’t let the wildlife breathe in peace. There should be something done to reduce the number of feral dogs especially in Wildlife sensitive regions and regions with rare animals,” expressed a third.

Kaswan in another tweet replied that the wildcat was indeed a Himalayan Lynx and it is found in Leh-Ladakh.

“It’s a Himalayan Lynx. One of the wild cat species found in India. A beautiful and rare creature. Found in Leh-Ladakh. Others found in this zone are Snow leopard and Pallas cat,” a part of his tweet said.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 17:13 IST
