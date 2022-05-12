‘Wow, surprise guest’: IFS officer meets leopard outside rest house, reminds him of Ruskin Bond’s story

For most parts, serving as a forest officer can be a good mix of daunting and thrilling experiences. An IFS officer in Uttar Pradesh was recently greeted by a leopard as he returned home at night. As he shared a small snippet of his adventurous experience, netizens called him lucky for living in such close proximity with nature.

IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan took to Twitter recently to share a picture of a leopard strolling in the front yard of a forest rest house. Seeing the wildcat on his path, quite naturally, he was reminded of one of Ruskin Bond’s popular short stories, ‘A Tiger in the House’.

“Like a Ruskin Bond story, met this one outside a Forest Rest House and we spent a good amount of time in each other’s company last night,” Badhawan tweeted, sharing the image of the animal taken while he was sitting inside his vehicle.

Much like in the story where the author’s grandfather found a tiger cub walking down the forest path, Badhawan was mesmerised by having a similar experience. The leopard was spotted outside a rest house in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in the Terai of the Bahraich district.

The tweet soon created some buzz online where many admitted spotting a ferocious wild animal would kick the living daylight of them, others wondered if they too can visit the 120-year-old rest house tucked away in nature.

Earlier, the officer, who is posted in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, shared a small video, highlighting its “ecological wonders”. He had written “rare is common” in the area.

While some responded with funny takes, a few locals also joined the conversation and said they have had similar experienvces.

