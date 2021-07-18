scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 18, 2021
‘If Vincent van Gogh was a chef’: Vikas Khanna’s beautiful dish has netizens impressed

The dish was inspired by van Gogh's famous painting series 'Sunflowers'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2021 5:07:49 pm
Vikas Khanna vincent van gogh viral dish, Vikas Khanna instagram, Vikas Khanna tweet, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe video, which was also shared on Twitter, has left netizens quite impressed, with some calling it a 'work of art'.

Vikas Khanna’s delicately crafted dishes on his social media pages often keep his fans and followers drooling. However, in his latest dish featuring ‘Sunflowers’, the celebrity chef seems to have added an artistic touch.

“If Vincent Van Gogh was a chef,” Khanna wrote while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral with over one lakh views. The video begins with a beautifully crafted edible sunflower and the chef garnishes it with sesame seeds towards the end.

The dish clearly seems to be inspired by Van Gogh’s famous painting series ‘Sunflowers’. On five large canvases, the Dutch artist painted sunflowers with three shades of yellow and nothing else.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was also shared on Twitter, has left netizens quite impressed, with some calling it a ‘work of art’. However, this is not the first time Khanna has won netizens with his dishes. Earlier this month, he had made his version of a ‘Shahi Tukda’ and netizens loved it..

