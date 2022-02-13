scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 13, 2022
If V from BTS sang in Hindi, he would sound like this

Anshuman Sharma’s edited video is being praised by Hindi-speaking Taehyung stans.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 13, 2022 12:50:38 pm
In the video, Taehyung is seen wearing a white Celine shirt and the footage is taken from one of Taehyung's VLive sessions.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, might be on an extended break from their otherwise busy schedule but there is no dearth of content for ARMY (as the BTS fandom is called). Musician and producer Anshuman Sharma, famous for his “How to make a song like xyz in two minutes” series, has made an apt video that shows Kim Taehyung (whose stage name is V) singing in Hindi.

The 23-second video shows the Korean heartthrob singing a made-up Hindi song that Sharma created after editing several previously recorded footage. Despite the editing, the video looks almost authentic as Teahyung croons the song, “Mai karun tumhe pyaar, koi na roke”, in his deep voice that is supported with pop beats and synthesiser tunes.

In the video, Teahyung is seen wearing a white Celine shirt and the footage is taken from one of his live sessions from VLive, a Korean streaming app used by celebrities to connect with their fans.

Many of desi Taehung stans seem to immensely enjoy the video and are thanking Sharma for his masterful edit.

On January 28, a similar video featuring Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, was posted by Sharma across social media. Now the ARMY is waiting for Bollywood singing videos of the remaining five members: Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jin.

Earlier, Sharm tweeted that he tried to fit in all seven members of the group in one video but found it “impossible”.

