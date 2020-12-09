scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Top news

‘If monoliths appear in India’: This meme fest has left netizens laughing out loud

While major global brands in the US used it to create memes to campaign their products, in India people are showing how the metallic column would be vandalised -- either will bills plastered on it or couple etching their names on it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2020 12:33:42 pm
monolith, monoliths mystery, monolith in india, monolith memes, if monolith found in india, india monolith memes, viral news, funny news, indian expressThe funny yet relatable memes have created a laughing riot on social media.

The ‘discovery’ of monoliths at multiple locations have triggered a meme fest online. As jokes continued about their extraterrestrial links, desi folks on Twitter have unleashed their ideas on what would happen if monoliths were found in India. And, the results are hilarious.

The blink-and-miss shiny metallic monoliths were first spotted in the US and Romania and then spread to various other location. While major global brands in the US used it to create memes to advertise their products, people in India are showing how the metallic column would be vandalised — either with bills plastered on it or couple etching their names on it.

The funny yet relatable memes triggered first on Reddit and has now taken Twitter and Instagram by storm.

The appearance of a metallic structure in Utah desert in late November left the world flummoxed, even drawing comparisons with Stan Kubrick’s sci-fi classic ‘2001: A Space Age Odyssey’. However, more than its unexplained appearance, it was its disappearance that got everyone talking and even led to wild theories linking it to aliens.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Since then, the shiny columns have been spotted and subsequently vanished in Romania, California, England’s Isle of Wight, Netherland and in Colombia. Countless replicas were reported outside many businesses in the US in a bid to draw crowd hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement