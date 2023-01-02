Ice skater and underwater performer ace the viral ‘Wednesday’ dance

After the dance sequence from Netflix’s popular web series, Wednesday, was posted on YouTube on November 25 last year, it has amassed over 31 million views. In recent weeks, the erratic and bizarre dance on the 1981 rock hit Goo Goo Muck has gone viral with everyone from Lady Gaga to Gigi Hadid posting their own versions.

The dance steps, choreographed by Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega, are not just about body movements but are accompanied by stoic facial expressions and gothic-themed outfits. Now, an on-ice version by Russia’s professional ice skater Kamila Valieva and famous underwater performer Kristina Makushenko from Miami have joined the Wednesday dance trend.

Kamila Valieva performed her Wednesday dance during the Russian Figure Skating Championships amidst cheers from the audience. Her video was posted on Instagram by Entertainment Tonight, where it gathered over 3.4 lakh likes. However, many pointed out that the 16-year-old has ongoing anti-doping charges against her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Commenting on her video, an Instagram user wrote, “I wish the fact that there’s an unresolved doping scandal surrounding this very athlete and our own team USA athletes in limbo about their medals would be considered before we give this media attention….all this before I even mention the war that’s going on.”

Kristina Makushenko, a popular underwater performer with over seven lakh Instagram followers, also posted an underwater cover of the Wednesday dance. In her Instagram post, she wrote that it took her four hours to film the dance routine. Her hypnotic dance has had over 7.4 lakh likes since it was posted on December 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Makushenko (@kristimakusha)

Commenting on her video, an Instagram user wrote, “Amazing! You get the “feel” of the original performance & the small nuances that made it a hit! But underwater!!!!! 1000 x better than all the other “Wednesday” dancers out there.”

While the original song used in Wednesday was Goo Goo Muck, many people have associated the dance routine with Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit Bloody Mary. This shift in music was made after Lady Gaga posted a Wednesday dance TikTok with this song that fully matched the Wednesday vibe.

Now a veena cover of Wednesday x Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary is going viral on Instagram with over one lakh likes.