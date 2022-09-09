scorecardresearch
Ever heard of Ice-cream Pizza? Watch man’s reaction after trying it out

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared the video of the weird food in which the pizza was topped with ice-cream and chocolate sauce

ice cream pizza, bizarre food, pizza ice cream, pizza, ice cream, weird food combination, viral food, viral video, indian expressThe Italian food was given an ice-cream and chocolate sauce twist and has left netizens frowned.

From ‘Oreo pakodas’ to ‘Mango Maggi’, netizens have seen a lot of bizarre food experiments. The weird combinations have on most occasions left them puzzled from outside and the new addition to the list is ice-cream pizza!

The Italian food was given an ice-cream and chocolate sauce twist and has left netizens frowned. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared the video and has expressed his disapproval with emojis of crying face and face with open mouth vomiting.

ALSO READ |Delhi vendor makes momo ice-cream rolls, foodies say, ‘Please just stop’

The round wheat-based dough is seen topped with chocolate sauce. To make it weirder, onion, capsicum, and cheese toppings are added. Before placing it on the oven, vanilla flavoured ice-cream is also added and the person in the background is heard saying a resounding no. After baking, the ‘pizza’ is topped with strawberry ice-cream and chocolate sauce. A man tries out the Ice-cream Pizza and is seen left disgusted.

Watch the video here:

The clip was initially shared by Instagram user Radiokarohan two days ago. Users disapproved of the bizarre food combination and memes flooded the comments section.

A user commented, “Italians who get a shock when they see people putting ketchup on a pizza will die of shock watching this!” Another user wrote, “This is crazy. I would rather eat dal chawal instead of this.”

In January this year, netizens were left flabbergasted over Momo Ice-cream Rolls. In the viral video, a street vendor was seen smashing three steamed momos and mixing them together. Milk-based liquid is poured over the smashed momos which are later put into an ice pan. After topping with vanilla ice cream, the momo-ice cream was mixed with a fiery chili chutney!

