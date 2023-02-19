Ice cream pani puri irks foodies. Watch how it’s prepared

However, over the years, the popular fast-food has gone through many experiments. People have also tried to convert panipuri into a dessert. For example, chef Sanjiv Kapoor famously invented the chocolate golgappa shots.

Now, a similar take on pani puri is going viral. A video that shows it being prepared with vanilla ice cream, a mix of sweet toppings, and sev, has irked foodies.

A clip of this ‘ice cream golgolgappa’ was shared online by Twitter user Deepak Prabhu (@ragiing_bull) on Friday. This video has gained over one lakh views.

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Wait, what? Did they just put ice cream in pani puri??? Why would anyone do that? Ruined the ice cream. Ruined the pani puri. Ruined my life because now I’ll never forget that someone did this. Whoever did this needs to learn the value of food.”

Another person remarked, “I have eaten this in Barbeque Nation .. tastes a bit like fried ice cream … But nothing can beat the classic gol gappa!”.

Previously similar gol gappa preparations like ‘chowmein golgappa’ and ‘butter chicken golgappa’ had gone viral.