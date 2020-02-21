Follow Us:
Ice-cream dosa anyone? People are divided over this Bengaluru street vendor’s innovative food combo

Some did agree with the innovation and said it's definitely worth trying as compared it to crêpes and waffles, while others were not that thrilled.

Published: February 21, 2020 12:13:59 pm
Anand Mahindra shared the video of ice-cream dosa and not many were happy about the combination.

Unusual food combinations seem to be the order of the day in recent times, and people on Twitter are divided yet again by a bizarre combo — ice-cream dosa. Yes, while most couldn’t get over with the horror of chocolate dosa, a video of a street vendor selling dosa filled with ice-cream instead of veggies inside has left people mostly saying, “Ewwww”.

Lauding the “inventiveness” of the man, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter saying, “Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation,” which shows a cook plastering ice-cream over the sour, fermented rice-lentil batter. Serving it along with scoops of ice-cream and chocolate syrup on top, the vendor identified as Manjunath decided to give some sweet twist to the most popular dish of the traditional South-Indian cuisine.

Known for his penchant for sharing innovative solutions and out-of-the-box thinking on the micro-blogging site, Mahindra also added, “All the product design teams in our Group should regularly visit vendors & draw inspiration from them!”

Some did agree with the innovation and said it’s definitely worth trying as they compared it to crêpes and waffles, while others were not that thrilled. Many, calling it “blasphemy”, said the purity of traditional dishes should be maintained and not ruin comfort foods. While netizens credited food-stall owners with their expertise in entrepreneurship and innovation, many were apprehensive of the unusual combination.

Anyone up for ice-cream dosa?

