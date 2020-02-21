Ice-cream dosa anyone? People are divided over this Bengaluru street vendor’s innovative food combo

Anand Mahindra shared the video of ice-cream dosa and not many were happy about the combination. Anand Mahindra shared the video of ice-cream dosa and not many were happy about the combination.

Unusual food combinations seem to be the order of the day in recent times, and people on Twitter are divided yet again by a bizarre combo — ice-cream dosa. Yes, while most couldn’t get over with the horror of chocolate dosa, a video of a street vendor selling dosa filled with ice-cream instead of veggies inside has left people mostly saying, “Ewwww”.

Lauding the “inventiveness” of the man, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter saying, “Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation,” which shows a cook plastering ice-cream over the sour, fermented rice-lentil batter. Serving it along with scoops of ice-cream and chocolate syrup on top, the vendor identified as Manjunath decided to give some sweet twist to the most popular dish of the traditional South-Indian cuisine.

Known for his penchant for sharing innovative solutions and out-of-the-box thinking on the micro-blogging site, Mahindra also added, “All the product design teams in our Group should regularly visit vendors & draw inspiration from them!”

Not a fan of ice cream dosas, but full marks to this gentleman’s inventiveness. In fact Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation. All the product design teams in our Group should regularly visit vendors & draw inspiration from them! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/G65jg70Oq5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2020

Some did agree with the innovation and said it’s definitely worth trying as they compared it to crêpes and waffles, while others were not that thrilled. Many, calling it “blasphemy”, said the purity of traditional dishes should be maintained and not ruin comfort foods. While netizens credited food-stall owners with their expertise in entrepreneurship and innovation, many were apprehensive of the unusual combination.

Definitely visiting this place. Truly very innovative. Thanks for sharing @anandmahindra Sir. https://t.co/lsdhuhptzk — TeJ (@imdjtej) February 21, 2020

You must check out the *99 varieties dosa* street carts sometime. The sheer ingenuity in coming up with so many variations is something they certainly don’t teach in B schools. How they manage the delivery of so many options is case study worthy too. — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) February 20, 2020

Super! Indian form of crêpes! — Kiran MehraKerpelman (@KiranMehraK) February 20, 2020

Indian version of waffles and pancakes!! Sounds yummy!!! :) — Muskaan Negi (@MuskaanNegi) February 20, 2020

This is another level of fusion 😁 💯 for innovation, not sure on the taste though.. https://t.co/6GN7Cds6Zn — Parin Shah (@ImParinShah) February 21, 2020

Law enforcement could use this to torture South Indians and get the truth out of them! Cruel!! :P — naveen dhinakaran (@naveenceg) February 20, 2020

Ice cream dosa is blasphemy sir😂 — janani sampath 🇮🇳 (@jananisampath) February 20, 2020

This is disrespect to dosa period. — Prashant (@ekDoTeen4) February 20, 2020

Sacrilege of Dosa and Idli. There are ppl who ruin classics and then there are those who eat it 🤯🤯🤯🤯 Dose kaa itna apmaan 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/guwxMFBjc3 — Nidhi Sharma (@pedestrianwoman) February 20, 2020

Such rude behaviour wd Dosa( on of best cuisine in world) should b punished 😡 — Nikhil Pathak (@nikhengr) February 20, 2020

Seriously ??!! Dosa with ice cream

It’s more of stupidity than innovation. — PRAJ TWEETS (@PRAJREALTWEETS) February 20, 2020

This is not innovation. This is ruining both the dosa and the ice cream — NirmalaPairtel (@nirmalapairtel) February 20, 2020

What did I just see … pic.twitter.com/jaLUuNQxuG — pat_the_immunologist (@PatrickAmbrosso) February 20, 2020

Anyone up for ice-cream dosa?

