‘Unforgetable’: ICC’s tweet about Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI 200 is making fans nostalgic

Sharing a photo of various newspaper headlines published the next day cheering the master blaster of his achievement, the ICC on Twitter asked, "Where were you watching when @sachin_rt became the first man to reach 200 in an ODI, nine years ago today?"

Cricket buffs can’t believe it has been nine years since the day Sachin Tendulkar scored 200 in an ODI.

Sachin Tendulkar created history becoming the first batsman to score 200 in an ODI against South Africa on February 24, 2010. Although a lot can change in almost a decade, Tendulkar remains to the ‘God of cricket’ for many. Remembering Tendulkar’s landmark feat, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter asked people what they were doing nine years ago when he was at the crease making scripting history. And the thread is now going viral and taking people down memory lane.

South African cricketer Wayne Parnell, who was facing Tendulkar’s onslaught, commented on the thread saying that he was there playing the match.  Many journalists covering the match also reminisced about writing their reports on the innings.

Many who were students at the time shared how they skipped classes and tuitions, but it was totally worth it. Many who saw the match live from the stands cheering for him also shared their memories of the day.

Take a look at how the tweet took Sachin fans down memory lane.

In the second ODI between India and South Africa that was played in Gwalior, the then 37-year-old Tendulkar, seemingly in the twilight of his career, broke a ceiling that was hitherto unscathed in ODI cricket, including when the format had 60 overs a side. He smashed 25 fours and three sixes to get to an unprecedented double ton off 147 balls.

