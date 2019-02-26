‘Unforgetable’: ICC’s tweet about Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI 200 is making fans nostalgic

Sachin Tendulkar created history becoming the first batsman to score 200 in an ODI against South Africa on February 24, 2010. Although a lot can change in almost a decade, Tendulkar remains to the ‘God of cricket’ for many. Remembering Tendulkar’s landmark feat, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter asked people what they were doing nine years ago when he was at the crease making scripting history. And the thread is now going viral and taking people down memory lane.

Sharing photos of various newspaper headlines published the next day, the ICC Twitter handle asked, “Where were you watching when @sachin_rt became the first man to reach 200 in an ODI, nine years ago today?”

Where were you watching when @sachin_rt became the first man to reach 200 in an ODI, nine years ago today? pic.twitter.com/5AvYbGJvY1 — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2019

South African cricketer Wayne Parnell, who was facing Tendulkar’s onslaught, commented on the thread saying that he was there playing the match. Many journalists covering the match also reminisced about writing their reports on the innings.

Many who were students at the time shared how they skipped classes and tuitions, but it was totally worth it. Many who saw the match live from the stands cheering for him also shared their memories of the day.

Take a look at how the tweet took Sachin fans down memory lane.

Mid off, mid on, square leg, bowling at him, fine leg, third man. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #iwasthere — Wayne Parnell (@WayneParnell) February 24, 2019

In the second holiest place one could be at that day. In front of the TV at my place.

The first you ask ? That would be the Stadium where God was in his poetic act. https://t.co/n3wRM3LpN8 — Rachit Shah (@Rachitkshah) February 25, 2019

Was returning from Athirapally

Exposure visit participant, a DCF (fan of Sachin) distributed sweets! https://t.co/0P8LKzshd3 — kaadraghu (@ragusmg) February 25, 2019

At home after bunking iit coaching class… Couldn’t crack iit..but it was worth it😎🤣 https://t.co/C241UTK7d6 — Piyush Gautam (@lyf_of_piy) February 25, 2019

Feels like yesterday… I live tweeted this n it was so good.. Twitter used to be so much fun back then https://t.co/ngl9KL9dr3 — Zooni khan (@zoooni) February 25, 2019

This umatched great record happened on the previous day of my marraige.I made everyone to wait till my cricket thalaivar scored the double century.unforgettable and easy day to remember.Still my family scold me to made them to wait😀😋https://t.co/4nwXnCzbNc — Seenivasan (@sarala1983) February 25, 2019

Ready with a bag, getting late for class yet waiting for his 200… PS: I was late to class, yet first to reach there! Professors didn’t mind students being late that day!@sachin_rt GOD for u! — SANJOG (@sanjogkawade) February 24, 2019

I was here ! Right here in Gwalior pic.twitter.com/RmReAvZjDg — Manish MISRA (@manishmisra1980) February 24, 2019

Was watching at the street shop..Reaction was similar like this once Sachin reached to 200* ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/UvjZ9EhT0p — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 24, 2019

A sparsely occupied Delhi Metro coach from Noida to CP. We were all absolute strangers, listening to the radio on our phones. There was a collective cheer when @sachin_rt had reached 200, and we’d all hugged and high-fived.

It’s an awesome memory https://t.co/0JxS7IbPSW — Eclectic Junkie (@shibangidas) February 25, 2019

I was on tv after returning from school while I was studying in standard 10. Returned back and was awestruck by this tremendous performance by this “Superman” as mentioned by Ravi Shashtri — Suman Chatterjee (@ParadiseKings) February 24, 2019

Can’t forget that moment. We were at 10th std that time and after finishing skl spl class…we,all friends, watched final five overs of the match in a shop outside skl❤ @Arvind_sihuav @imSKumar16 @shanthoshsuriya @rkarun181 — Sathish Kumar (@sathishraina348) February 24, 2019

I was watching the match that day with great excitement and I think on that day budget was also announced and it got all lost in this 200. Lol https://t.co/eKMynFYlk7 — Lord Voldemort (@Smart_Ladka) February 24, 2019

Kozhikode beach, shouting at the top of my lungs. https://t.co/tQvJMiIUvm — portia 🕷️ (@port_ia) February 25, 2019

The aura Sachin Tendulkar cannot be matched!The whole nation came to a standstill to see Sachin bat and that is not a new story!All hail Master Blaster 🙌 https://t.co/DMrD4EAOY0 — Udit (@udit_buch) February 25, 2019

I can smell the papers from the photo https://t.co/ljKX2whU91 — Chaithu🏏💻 (@chaithu_budati) February 25, 2019

At my graduation college boys hostel common room eyes glued to TV..,When god hits it yelled my lungs out and tears rolled through my face ….will not forget in my entire life.. — గిజిగాడు (@gijigaaadu) February 24, 2019

I was studying Seventh Standard and by 6 pm my Zoology teacher Mr.Suresh revealed that the legendary player of the game,THE GOD,THE GOAT,had registered his 200 in One day internationals,GOOSEBUMPS,One Sun,One Moon,One God,One Tendulkar @sachin_rt @BCCI ♥️💙🔥😎 #SachinTendulkar https://t.co/anjPOyxXsl — Madhanraj Ravichandran (@immaddy10) February 24, 2019

In the second ODI between India and South Africa that was played in Gwalior, the then 37-year-old Tendulkar, seemingly in the twilight of his career, broke a ceiling that was hitherto unscathed in ODI cricket, including when the format had 60 overs a side. He smashed 25 fours and three sixes to get to an unprecedented double ton off 147 balls.