Ambati Rayudu gets trolled after Mayank Agarwal replaces Vijay Shankar at World Cup

India’s campaign at the World Cup faced almost two near-simultaneous misfortunes. The team lost its first match of the tournament to England, and then all-rounder Vijay Shankar was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup due to a toe injury. He is to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal, who is yet to make his ODI debut. But on social media, people targeted middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, who was originally named as one of the players on standby for the Indian team.

Many poked fun at Rayudu and said it was his 3D glass comment prior to the World Cup which might have cost him a spot in the team. The comment had been made in response to a comment by the team’s selectors who preferred to pick Shankar over Rayudu.

So after it was announced that Agarwal would replace Shankar, Rayudu’s name started trending online. Here are what people said:

*Vijay Shankar ruled out from ICC #CWC19 *

*Mayank Agarwal likely to replace* *Ambati Raydu* pic.twitter.com/bp6Iv9P45M — Vikram M (@vikramm_9) July 1, 2019

Coach : We need replacement. BCCI : *calls Mayank Agarwal* Coach : how about ambati rayudu ? BCCI : #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/CTtb1zta6D — Manoj Yadav (@rowdymannu) July 1, 2019

Ambati Rayudu’s 3D reaction on hearing Mayank Agarwal will be Vijay Shankar’s replacement #ICCWorldCup2019 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/dlXKnGoQQm — Kachuachap (@KachuaChap) July 1, 2019

Rayudu to BCCI after Mayank Agarwal selection: pic.twitter.com/d0ZNrSZ8QU — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) July 1, 2019

*Rayudu

PIC 1: Vijay shankar ruled out of CWC 19

PIC 2: Mayank Agrawal will probably replace him pic.twitter.com/gkuXnY51j4 — Thanos (@hypothanos) July 1, 2019

#VijayShankar ruled out of the #CWC19 and Mayank Agarwal will replace him*

Rayudu: pic.twitter.com/xv75orCF3L — Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) July 1, 2019

* Vijay shankar got ruled out of the #CWC19 and they selected Mayank Agarwal *

Ambati Rayudu : #VijayShankar #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/YhEFH2HJwy — Harshit Singh (@harshits009) July 1, 2019

In all these Indian Team injury & replacement issues, this “highly probable” Ambani Rayudu is continuously ignored. Reason is this tweet 👇😂

Rishabh Pant & Mayank Agarwal getting selected.

Moral: Dont mess with BCCI 😜#TeamIndia Vijay Shankar Shikhar Dhawan pic.twitter.com/YDt9Wh1mf9 — Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) July 1, 2019

BCCI picked Vijay Shankar in place of Ambati Rayudu saying it was a tough choice. Now that Shankar is injured they replaced him with Mayank Agarwal. Is BCCI trolling Rayudu for that 3D comment? 🤔🤪 #CWC19 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 1, 2019

“Mayank Agarwal is set to replace Vijay Shankar for the rest of the world cup” Ambati Rayudu : 😂 pic.twitter.com/VNN8Aec7Yj — Rahul (@iamRahul66) July 1, 2019

*Mayank aggarwal in for Vijay shankar*

Meanwhile Ambati Rayadu to BCCI pic.twitter.com/rcxgmM2g0w — Mr. Bakchod (@Batrajikalonda) July 1, 2019

BCCI: mayank Agarwal replace Vijay Shankar in #WC2019 Ambati rayudu right now: pic.twitter.com/cXGYcFoiuw — Jitesh Yadav (@JiteshY22030451) July 1, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah dismissing all the batsmen that threaten India’s chances of winning the World cup. #Shankar — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 1, 2019

How I will sleep tonight knowing Vijay Shankar is out of team #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/9FQvcHCk8B — Pranav . (@pranavkudav) July 1, 2019

Mayank Agarwal after vijay shankar ruled out from world cup. pic.twitter.com/ZvRHPdDOcL — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) July 1, 2019

Rayudu has chosen to remain mum after the latest developments.

India’s injury woes at the World Cup started with Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out due to a thumb injury. That was followed by fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and then Shankar.

And while people may believe it’s a snub to Rayudu, as this piece pointed out it may have more to do with sorting out India’s batting order. Shamik Chakrabarty wrote that the choice of replacement “highlights the cluttered mind set of the Indian team management struggling to get its batting order right. Injuries and loss of form are factors responsible for India unsure about how plays where.”