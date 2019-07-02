Toggle Menu
Ambati Rayudu gets trolled after Mayank Agarwal replaces Vijay Shankar at World Cuphttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/icc-world-cup-as-mayank-agarwal-replaces-vijay-shankar-after-injury-ambati-rayudu-trends-online-with-hilarious-memes-5810508/

Ambati Rayudu gets trolled after Mayank Agarwal replaces Vijay Shankar at World Cup

After it was announced that Mayank Agarwal would be replacing Vijay Shankar, people began trolling Amabati Rayudu over him not being picked for the team despite being on the list of reserves.

team india, cricket world cup, cwc india team injury, Vijay Shankar, Vijay Shankar injury, Vijay Shankar replacement, Mayank Agarwal, Ambati Rayudu, cricket memes, world cup memes, sports news, indian express
Ambati Rayudu became the butt of all jokes online after Mayank Agarwal replaced Vijay Shankar in the world cup squad.

India’s campaign at the World Cup faced almost two near-simultaneous misfortunes. The team lost its first match of the tournament to England, and then all-rounder Vijay Shankar was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup due to a toe injury.  He is to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal, who is yet to make his ODI debut. But on social media, people targeted middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, who was originally named as one of the players on standby for the Indian team.

Many poked fun at Rayudu and said it was his 3D glass comment prior to the World Cup which might have cost him a spot in the team. The comment had been made in response to a comment by the team’s selectors who preferred to pick Shankar over Rayudu.

So after it was announced that Agarwal would replace Shankar, Rayudu’s name started trending online. Here are what people said:

Rayudu has chosen to remain mum after the latest developments.

Advertising

India’s injury woes at the World Cup started with Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out due to a thumb injury. That was followed by fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and then Shankar.

And while people may believe it’s a snub to Rayudu, as this piece pointed out it may have more to do with sorting out India’s batting order. Shamik Chakrabarty wrote that the choice of replacement “highlights the cluttered mind set of the Indian team management struggling to get its batting order right. Injuries and loss of form are factors responsible for India unsure about how plays where.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 A kitten trying to scare its owner is a viral video
2 People troll Sunny Deol after MP appoints representative to do work in Gurdaspur
3 Ivanka Trump’s presence at G20 summit triggers meme fest; #UnwantedIvanka trends online