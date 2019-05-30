Toggle Menu
Kohinoor memes and jokes emerge as Virat Kohli meets Queen ahead of World Cup 2019

While one photo showed the world's oldest monarch laughing during her interaction with Kohli and England captain Eoin Morgan, in another she was seen with the skippers standing in a line.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth II triggers meme-fest online.

Ahead of the cricket World Cup, the captains of the participating teams were invited for a gathering at the iconic Buckingham Palace. All the ten skippers met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, just before the opening ceremony on Wednesday. Soon photos of the meet flooded social media platforms. But Indians on Twitter only had eyes for two photos of the Queen with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

While some turned the photos into a meme, others remarked it must have been a ruse to get back the Kohinoor diamond that was taken from India and is now part of the Crown Jewels.

Sample these:

