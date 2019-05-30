Kohinoor memes and jokes emerge as Virat Kohli meets Queen ahead of World Cup 2019

Ahead of the cricket World Cup, the captains of the participating teams were invited for a gathering at the iconic Buckingham Palace. All the ten skippers met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, just before the opening ceremony on Wednesday. Soon photos of the meet flooded social media platforms. But Indians on Twitter only had eyes for two photos of the Queen with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

While one photo showed the world’s oldest monarch laughing during her interaction with Kohli and England captain Eoin Morgan, in another she was seen with the skippers standing in a line. The photo of the Queen with Kohli drew many eyeballs and had people guessing what the conversation was between her and Kohli.

While some turned the photos into a meme, others remarked it must have been a ruse to get back the Kohinoor diamond that was taken from India and is now part of the Crown Jewels.

Sample these:

Queen: Is baar World Cup ham hi jeetenge, Mr. Koli.

Kohli: Lagi Kohinoor ki shart!! pic.twitter.com/EVIw8Wv2ig — Prof. Moriarty (@DesiOptimystic) May 30, 2019

Kohli: World Cup jeete toh Kohinoor waapis karogi? Queen: You are funny. pic.twitter.com/eUVU3p65BA — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) May 29, 2019

