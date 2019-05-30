Kohinoor memes and jokes emerge as Virat Kohli meets Queen ahead of World Cup 2019

Ahead of the cricket World Cup, the captains of the participating teams were invited for a gathering at the iconic Buckingham Palace. All the ten skippers met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, just before the opening ceremony on Wednesday. Soon photos of the meet flooded social media platforms. But Indians on Twitter only had eyes for two photos of the Queen with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
While one photo showed the world’s oldest monarch laughing during her interaction with Kohli and England captain Eoin Morgan, in another she was seen with the skippers standing in a line. The photo of the Queen with Kohli drew many eyeballs and had people guessing what the conversation was between her and Kohli.
Skipper meets the Queen #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Ch2jcv5mTj
— BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2019
While some turned the photos into a meme, others remarked it must have been a ruse to get back the Kohinoor diamond that was taken from India and is now part of the Crown Jewels.
Sample these:
Queen: Is baar World Cup ham hi jeetenge, Mr. Koli.
Kohli: Lagi Kohinoor ki shart!! pic.twitter.com/EVIw8Wv2ig
— Prof. Moriarty (@DesiOptimystic) May 30, 2019
#CWC19 to jeet k layenge hi, saath me Kohinoor bhi le aao. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2OzfHhOP2F
— God (@TheGodWhispers) May 30, 2019
Virat: Aunty wo Kohinoor ….. . ??
Aunty: Ha wahi chawal banya hai, khana kha ke jaana. pic.twitter.com/JtfIwCVB57
— Gunjan Grunge (@iamGunjanGrunge) May 30, 2019
#ViratKohli– Kohinoor toh Diya nai.. magar cup toh mein hi leke jaunga https://t.co/3TUOzTrgnE
— Naughtius Maximus (@lordfartvader) May 30, 2019
When you realize India still has the real Kohinoor!
IT’S KOHLINOOR.
#ICCWorldCup2019 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/djkoTDFMII
— vikash sharma vicky (@vicky_sbl) May 30, 2019
* When KOHLInoor’s brand value is more than Kohinoor itself * #CWC2019 #ViratKohli #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/MUL4qMI9wN
— Harshit Singh (@harshits009) May 30, 2019
— Troll Dhawan Haters (@Dhawanswarrior) May 30, 2019
Kohinoor was damn close ! https://t.co/G95jGkRL2S
— Rahul Anand (@Redundant_Link) May 30, 2019
Kohli: World Cup jeete toh Kohinoor waapis karogi?
Queen: You are funny. pic.twitter.com/eUVU3p65BA
— Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) May 29, 2019
Queen to Virat: Suna hai tum Kohinoor lene aye ho pic.twitter.com/oSbFWUG9m3
— Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs_) May 29, 2019
Kohli : pehle aap hamare Desh aaye Kohinoor churaya…
Ab hum aapke Desh aaye hai #WorldCup2019 churane ! #Badla
Crown cricket ka madam ji hum le jayenege#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #CWC19 #CricketWorldCup https://t.co/FTqj1zLm2Q
— 🄶🄴🄴🅃🄸🄺🄰 🏏🇮🇳 (@Geetikatuli) May 29, 2019
Ek baar @IPL jeet ja Kohinoor wapas kar dungi. @RCBTweets @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/tlBxTjdjwV
— 🇮🇳Dehati Balak (@DehatiChhora) May 30, 2019
QUEEN: Abhinandan kesa hai ?
KOHLI: Sorry i am not supposed to tell you.. pic.twitter.com/IikYeOO5qm
— Pak Indo Memes War (@BMKMKB) May 29, 2019
Kohli : Tm ne Lagaan dekhe h?
Queen: nhi lekin maine champions trophy ka final dekha tha😂#CWC19 #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/qFZBw7AJHn
— Mohsin Sher Ali (@MShera74) May 29, 2019
“suna hai tumhare desh me Modi naam ka ek aur Kohinoor hai” #ModiSarkar2 pic.twitter.com/sIiptd1YtT
— Bengoli Dada (@bleachsunny) May 30, 2019