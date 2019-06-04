Toggle Menu
ICC World Cup 2019: As India gears up for first match, Indian fans mock delay

As team India is all set to play their opening match against South Africa on Wednesday, June 5, many were angry and disheartened that they didn't get to see the blue brigade live in action at the start of the tournament.

Indian cricket fans are not happy as the Men in Blue hasn’t played their first match yet in the World Cup 2019.

The ICC World 2019 has started and has already had some pretty dramatic moments with Bangladesh defeating South African and Pakistan defeating England in their respective matches. Despite the excitement, things have still been relatively calm for cricket fans in India, given the Men in Blue are still to play their first game.

With Team India set to play their opening match against South Africa on June 5 (Wednesday), many were angry about the fact that they still haven’t got to see Kohli and team on the pitch yet.

India played two practice games ahead of the World Cup with the last one taking place on May 29 against Bangladesh. Indian fans on Twitter are now sharing memes and jokes in which they speak about how the delay has affected them and the Indian team.

Here are some of the reactions:

While India suffered a disappointing loss against New Zealand in the first practice match, it enjoyed a 95-run win against Bangladesh in the second warm-up match. Given expectations are high ahead of the opening game, Indian fans can’t wait for Wednesday.

