ICC World Cup 2019: As India gears up for first match, Indian fans mock delay

The ICC World 2019 has started and has already had some pretty dramatic moments with Bangladesh defeating South African and Pakistan defeating England in their respective matches. Despite the excitement, things have still been relatively calm for cricket fans in India, given the Men in Blue are still to play their first game.

With Team India set to play their opening match against South Africa on June 5 (Wednesday), many were angry about the fact that they still haven’t got to see Kohli and team on the pitch yet.

India played two practice games ahead of the World Cup with the last one taking place on May 29 against Bangladesh. Indian fans on Twitter are now sharing memes and jokes in which they speak about how the delay has affected them and the Indian team.

Here are some of the reactions:

India will play its first match of cricket world cup 2019 in 2023. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 3, 2019

Indian team is like me on Tinder….Not even a single match till now. — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) June 3, 2019

People are wondering why India haven’t started playing WC19 the reason is Indian wanted more practice time. So BCCI politely asked ICC 🤣 — Astronaut 🐒 (@TheRobustRascal) June 3, 2019

waiting for India’s first match in cricket world cup #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/nFv3B5iQil — Sandeep kumar (@iamsksandeep) June 3, 2019

India seeing other teams play matches and having played no match till now be like- pic.twitter.com/wj0wg6Xp47 — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) June 3, 2019

While India suffered a disappointing loss against New Zealand in the first practice match, it enjoyed a 95-run win against Bangladesh in the second warm-up match. Given expectations are high ahead of the opening game, Indian fans can’t wait for Wednesday.