ICC World Cup 2019: Here is how Pakistan fans are rooting for India against England

As India and England clash against each other to consolidate their position in the ongoing ICC World Cup, many Pakistani fans, in a rare show of support, are pitching for their arch-rivals to win the game.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Petrol pump guys’: Team India’s orange and blue away jersey starts meme-fest online

This is because the outcome of the match between England and India will play a curial role in Pakistan’s World Cup journey. Even though the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team pipped England to occupy the fourth spot following their victory over New Zealand on Wednesday, England’s defeat will boost their chances for a semi-final spot.

However, if England trumps India, then Pakistan will have to defeat Bangladesh with a superior run rate to harbour any hope of reaching the final four.

From cheering for India to celebrating on every wicket, here is how the ongoing match between India and England has united the fans from across the border.

PaKisTan Fans BehaViour ToWards India 1. On ReGuLar Days

2. ToDay#IndvEng pic.twitter.com/wVTiLfoKqN — Ayaz Khan (@ayaz_khan_alvi) June 30, 2019