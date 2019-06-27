Toggle Menu
ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/icc-world-cup-2019-netizens-celebrate-pakistans-win-against-new-zealand-with-memes-5802527/

ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes

As netizens rejoiced and celebrated the win of the team with memes and jokes, many cricket fans also pointed out the uncanny resemblance between the 1992 World Cup and the ongoing 2019 World Cup.

pak vs nz, cricket, cricket score, pak vs nz live score, live cricket online, pak vs nz live match, pakistan vs new zealand, live cricket score, live cricket streaming, cricket score, world cup, world cup live, live cricket, pak vs nz odi live score, pakistan vs new zealand live score, pakistan vs new zealand, pakistan vs new zealand live score, star sports live, hotstar, hotstar live cricket, live cricket streaming, pakistan vs new zealand odi live score, pakistan vs new zealand live streaming, pak vs nz live streaming
Many cricket fans also pointed out the uncanny resemblance between the 1992 World Cup and the ongoing 2019 World Cup.

Leaving behind their poor performances in the initial phase of the World Cup, Pakistan pulled off an incredible victory against New Zealand, raising hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. The 126-run partnership between Babar Azam and Haris Sohail helped the Pakistani side make a come back in the tournament.

ALSO READ | India, Pakistan fans dance together to celebrate Pak win against New Zealand

The match between the two teams turned intense when New Zealand lost its first wicket. While the team recovered to make 237 for six in their 50 overs but that proved insufficient as Azam went on to score his maiden World Cup century with Sohail supporting with his half-century.

ALSO READ | Pakistan fans on Twitter say they’ll back India in the game against England

Advertising

As netizens rejoiced and celebrated the win with memes and jokes, many cricket fans also pointed out the uncanny resemblance between the 1992 World Cup and the ongoing 2019 World Cup. Pakistan had won the 1992 World cup after defeating England by 22 to become the World Cup champions for the first time.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 TikTok videos of nurses dancing inside hospital in Odisha goes viral
2 Viral video: India, Pakistan fans dance together to celebrate Pak win against New Zealand
3 Australian Police’s subtle dig at England fans after team win leaves netizens ROFL-ing!