ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes

Leaving behind their poor performances in the initial phase of the World Cup, Pakistan pulled off an incredible victory against New Zealand, raising hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. The 126-run partnership between Babar Azam and Haris Sohail helped the Pakistani side make a come back in the tournament.

The match between the two teams turned intense when New Zealand lost its first wicket. While the team recovered to make 237 for six in their 50 overs but that proved insufficient as Azam went on to score his maiden World Cup century with Sohail supporting with his half-century.

As netizens rejoiced and celebrated the win with memes and jokes, many cricket fans also pointed out the uncanny resemblance between the 1992 World Cup and the ongoing 2019 World Cup. Pakistan had won the 1992 World cup after defeating England by 22 to become the World Cup champions for the first time.

What a performance..

Also the first middle order batsman to score a century from Pakistan in past 32 years….#CWC19 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/LEMAbTQcxI — UNSA SIDDIQUI (@SiddiquiUnsa) June 27, 2019

When some people still say that, Babar played selfishly, and it was ONLY Haris who won us the match! #PAKvNZ #CWC19 My Reaction: pic.twitter.com/XndYILQk3R — Malik Mohsin (@_mmj13) June 27, 2019

First team to defeat New Zealand in world cup 2k19#PakVNZ #ICCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/Q9XQyxi9MB — Mahanoor lakhani (@MahanoorLakhani) June 27, 2019

After seeing this….a new ray of hope become highlighted… Inshallah we win this game..#TeamPakistan #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/0AWeqWLVWz — Haider Ali (@itsHaiderAlee) June 27, 2019