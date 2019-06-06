ICC World Cup 2019: India defeat South Africa, here are the best memes

Toggle Menu
As India won their opening game earning two points on the points table, South Africa lost their third game in the tournament and fans couldn't stop sharing memes to troll them.

After a long wait, Team India finally played their opening match at the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa on Wednesday. The excitement surrounding the match was not only high at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground but also online, where desi fans couldn’t stop rooting for Virat Kohli and team, and when they finally won the match by six wickets, cricket buffs went berserk.

Thanks to hitman Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 122* off 144 balls, India secured a comfortable win while chasing 228. But all these couldn’t have happened with the power-pact bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged four and two wickets respectively, giving Proteas a blow just when needed.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against India, but suffered brutally in the hands of Indian bowlers. When it came to bowling and fielding, they failed to impress again with their sloppy vibe at the Southhampton stadium, missing catches — that became a butt of jokes online.

As India won their opening game earning two points in the points table, South Africa lost their third game in the tournament and fans couldn’t stop sharing memes to troll them. From Rohit Sharma’s century to Chahal-Bumrah’s wickets, it’s raining memes online.

