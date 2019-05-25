World Cup 2019: India bundled out for 179 in practice match against Kiwis, triggers meme fest

The main event for the ICC World Cup 2019 is still a few days away but the excitement surrounding it is quite high. And as the first unofficial match is underway between New Zealand and India, the chatter surrounding the practice match created a huge buzz online.
After a power-packed and thrilling IPL season, cricket buffs were all set to cheer for the team playing today after a long time. Rooting for the Men in Blue, fans were delighted to see Indian skipper Virat Kohli winning the toss and opting to bat first in the first warm-up game at The Oval on Saturday. ‘
However, things didn’t turn out as the supporters would have expected. As India lost three early wickets even before putting up 25 on the scoreboard, fans were disappointed. As the Kiwi bowlers restricted India to just 179 runs in 39.2 overs, desi fans were highly impressed.
Many slamming the performance of the batsmen shared memes to poke fun at them. Many urged they should be reminded it’s not T20 game but a 50-over match. However, so far the only saving grace for India is Ravinder Jadeja and people can’t stop lauding him online.
38.1: WICKET! R Jadeja (54) is out, c Martin Guptill b Lockie Ferguson, 177/9 #IndvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/O41ZmEogke
— डॉ. मशहूर गुलाटी (@Gulati_Ka_Gyan) May 25, 2019
Indian Team be like.. 😑
#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/xHNoAU0iOR
— kreative_kartik.__ 🇮🇳 (@kartikeyapareek) May 25, 2019
Real Reaction of Indians During dis warmup match between #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Z1HUcO6CNI
— 👑 (@Some1Dare) May 25, 2019
Indians fans are right now #IndiavsNewZealand #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/LOZQSN5qyF
— HaM!D KaMaL (@SoulMate_locked) May 25, 2019
Indian batting today –#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/97I2T6RXbM
— Abhishek Gupta (@Abhideology) May 25, 2019
After seeing jadeja’s inning.
Yuzvendra chahal :-#INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/88cLyUGsfD
— Sanket22 (@ping_sanket22) May 25, 2019
Jaddu hitting sixes n fours
Meanwhile:- Trent boult and Tim Southee be like#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vwb7pMdrUG
— Zamal Akbar جمال اکبر (@zamalmd15) May 25, 2019
Cricket Ball swings a Little Bit#INDvNZ
Rohit Sharma – pic.twitter.com/n6zWOsf8mE
— Monish (@Mraniac) May 25, 2019
India are 4 down. #INDvNZ
Pakis rn: pic.twitter.com/wVYjAWs8G3
— Muhammad Osama🇵🇰 (@Osamma_shahzad) May 25, 2019
Rohit Shikhr kohli with 11 others feeling right now.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/bu01bOaNKp
— Sarcastic_Boy (@itx_RoudeCh) May 25, 2019
World best batting lineup
Meanwhile New Zealand : #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/3W4mgV9AVf
— Alí (@hasnain771) May 25, 2019
Only Batsman Who Can Save India At Oval #INDvNZ #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/wXvj0qUdvx
— Rebel Assassin (@PalekarShavez) May 25, 2019
Rohit against quality bowling : 😂#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/dHYIzcz0FW
— Ro¢ky Edwαrd 💙🇮🇳🏏 (@IAmRockyEdward) May 25, 2019