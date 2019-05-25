World Cup 2019: India bundled out for 179 in practice match against Kiwis, triggers meme fest

The main event for the ICC World Cup 2019 is still a few days away but the excitement surrounding it is quite high. And as the first unofficial match is underway between New Zealand and India, the chatter surrounding the practice match created a huge buzz online.

After a power-packed and thrilling IPL season, cricket buffs were all set to cheer for the team playing today after a long time. Rooting for the Men in Blue, fans were delighted to see Indian skipper Virat Kohli winning the toss and opting to bat first in the first warm-up game at The Oval on Saturday. ‘

However, things didn’t turn out as the supporters would have expected. As India lost three early wickets even before putting up 25 on the scoreboard, fans were disappointed. As the Kiwi bowlers restricted India to just 179 runs in 39.2 overs, desi fans were highly impressed.

Many slamming the performance of the batsmen shared memes to poke fun at them. Many urged they should be reminded it’s not T20 game but a 50-over match. However, so far the only saving grace for India is Ravinder Jadeja and people can’t stop lauding him online.

Real Reaction of Indians During dis warmup match between #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Z1HUcO6CNI — 👑 (@Some1Dare) May 25, 2019

Jaddu hitting sixes n fours Meanwhile:- Trent boult and Tim Southee be like#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vwb7pMdrUG — Zamal Akbar جمال اکبر (@zamalmd15) May 25, 2019

Rohit Shikhr kohli with 11 others feeling right now.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/bu01bOaNKp — Sarcastic_Boy (@itx_RoudeCh) May 25, 2019