Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: As Afghanistan give India a scare, Shami and Afghan players earn plaudits onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/icc-world-cup-2019-india-vs-afghanistan-best-memes-5795396/

World Cup 2019: As Afghanistan give India a scare, Shami and Afghan players earn plaudits online

Social media was abuzz with lots of praise for the Afghan Atalans and Shami. Check out the best memes from Ind v Afg match here:

india vs afghanistan, ind v afg, icc world cup 2019, ind vs afg match report, ind vs afg reaction, world cup memes, ind vs afg best memes, viral news, mohammad shami, shami hattrick, indian express, cricket news, world cup news
Social media was abuzz with lots of praise for the Afghan Atalans and Shami.

India secured its fourth win at the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday, with a thrilling 11-run win against Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The Men in Blue felt the pressure early in the match after losing openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul. Despite captain Virat Kohli threatening to take the match away from Afghanistan, India was restricted to 224-8 in 50 overs.

Afghanistan, who are yet to open their account in this World Cup, put on a tough fight in the run chase. As fans back home grew restless worrying whether India could pull off a win, some brilliant bowling by Man of the Match Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami led India to a nail-biting win. As Bumrah’s yorker in 49th over changed the game, it was beautifully sealed by Shami’s hattrick in the final over.

So, even though India won the match, Netizens unanimously concluded, “Afghanistan won the hearts.” Social media was abuzz with lots of praise for the Afghan Atalans and Shami. Check out the best memes from Ind v Afg match here:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Live rat falls from ceiling onto customer’s table in Los Angeles restaurant
2 IND v AFG: As Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul depart early, desi fans are upset online
3 This 15-year-old turtle, who lost both his legs, receives a special wheelchair; Netizens find it adorable