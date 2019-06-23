World Cup 2019: As Afghanistan give India a scare, Shami and Afghan players earn plaudits online

India secured its fourth win at the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday, with a thrilling 11-run win against Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The Men in Blue felt the pressure early in the match after losing openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul. Despite captain Virat Kohli threatening to take the match away from Afghanistan, India was restricted to 224-8 in 50 overs.

Afghanistan, who are yet to open their account in this World Cup, put on a tough fight in the run chase. As fans back home grew restless worrying whether India could pull off a win, some brilliant bowling by Man of the Match Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami led India to a nail-biting win. As Bumrah’s yorker in 49th over changed the game, it was beautifully sealed by Shami’s hattrick in the final over.

So, even though India won the match, Netizens unanimously concluded, “Afghanistan won the hearts.” Social media was abuzz with lots of praise for the Afghan Atalans and Shami. Check out the best memes from Ind v Afg match here:

They fought till the end and never gave up. Missed by just 11 runs. India won the match, Afghanistan won our hearts. 👏🙏 #AfghanAtalan #INDvAFG #INDvsAFG #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/nYQCaIBbEi — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 22, 2019

All Indians to Afghanistan team

(You win our heart)#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/8Z8Ky9YJEX — Ashfaque اشفاق🇮🇳 (@Ashfaque425) June 22, 2019

In the last over: #INDvAFG *Nabi hits Shami for 4 runs on first ball*

Sanjay Manjrekar: That’s the difference between Bumrah and Shami. *Shami replies with a hatrick* Sanjay Manjrekar: pic.twitter.com/eBNdZUrxkJ — Vaibhav Salgaonkar (@TheSalgaonkar) June 22, 2019

How Shami stops Afghanistan to win this match#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/VktjEnW4rN — Meme Central ➐ (@Thundergod13) June 22, 2019