ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni’s amazing knock against Bangladesh kicks off meme-fest online

After the disappointing loss against New Zealand in the first practice match ahead of the the ICC World Cup, the Indian team put on a brilliant show Tuesday to register a 95-run win against Bangladesh.

As supporters of the two Asian sides gathered at the Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, noise levels were such that it didn’t seem it was a practice match. And with some power-packed hitting from MS Dhoni (113 off 78 balls) and KL Rahul (108 off 99 balls) paving way for an easy win, fans couldn’t have been happier.

Batting first, India were off to a rocky start with Shikhar Dhawan departing early scoring just 5 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli tried to get the momentum going but he lost his wicket just three runs short of a half-century. At one stage India was 102/4 (22 overs) and fans looked worried. However, as Rahul and Dhoni took the crease, things quickly turned around with India ending its innings with an imposing 359/7.

Fans were elated by Dhoni’s quickfire and soon memes praising the ace batsman-wicketkeeper flooded online. Impressed by his performance that included eight 4s and seven 6s, Indian fans couldn’t stop gushing.

Although there were impressive contributions from Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim (90) and Liton Das (73), the Tigers finished well short on 264 all out.