ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Here’s how Indian fans are watching ENG vs NZ match

England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Final: Indians can't enjoy it but neither can miss it, so with hilarious memes and GIFs Indians are expressing online how they are watching the final with a heavy heart but smile on their face.

England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Final: Indians are sharing a plethora of memes sharing their emotions about the final match online.

After two months of entertainment, the ICC World Cup 2019 will come to a close at Lords on Sunday following the finals between England and New Zealand. Both teams have reached the finals on several occasions but never won it. As the historic match is underway, social media is abuzz with all the excitement and Indians are not quite thrilled.

As the Men in Blue crashed out of the tournament in the semi-finals despite a dominating performance in the group stage, it seems Indian fans are yet to come to terms that their team are not playing in the finals. The hopes of them qualifying for the finals were so high that roughly 41 per cent of the 30,000 tickets for the final at Lords was purchased by the Indian fans alone.

Now as the match is on, Indians are expressing online through hilarious memes and GIFs how they are watching the final with a heavy heart but with smile on their face.

Sample these.

