ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Here’s how Indian fans are watching ENG vs NZ match

After two months of entertainment, the ICC World Cup 2019 will come to a close at Lords on Sunday following the finals between England and New Zealand. Both teams have reached the finals on several occasions but never won it. As the historic match is underway, social media is abuzz with all the excitement and Indians are not quite thrilled.
READ LIVE Updates about England vs New Zealand here
As the Men in Blue crashed out of the tournament in the semi-finals despite a dominating performance in the group stage, it seems Indian fans are yet to come to terms that their team are not playing in the finals. The hopes of them qualifying for the finals were so high that roughly 41 per cent of the 30,000 tickets for the final at Lords was purchased by the Indian fans alone.
Now as the match is on, Indians are expressing online through hilarious memes and GIFs how they are watching the final with a heavy heart but with smile on their face.
Sample these.
Indians Cricket Fans today:#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/TDC5ds5tdg
— Jabba (@iamrajz) July 14, 2019
Indians watching World Cup Finals #ENGvsNZ: pic.twitter.com/PD4QCX3Lh5
— 😎 (@aliaatard) July 14, 2019
#ENGvsNZ indians supporting new Zealand today be like- pic.twitter.com/HggOMqbBE2
— nadaan_.-._parinda_🐦 (@jaypatidar_) July 14, 2019
Indians watching final without #TeamIndia … Is like 😭😭😭
As indian Me now :-#NZvENG #ENGvsNZ #CWC19Final #NewZealand #ENGvNZ #EnglandvsNewzealand #englandcricket pic.twitter.com/Mi5uJcoUlI
— Astha 🎧 (@likeUash) July 14, 2019
Indian cricket fan who had bought World Cup final ticket in advance. #cwc19final #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Vs4SVoFZ7z
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 14, 2019
INDIANS WATCHING FINAL BE LIKE….
#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/9uuIwntXzn
— Mohd Nawaz Ahmed (@mohdnawaz6327) July 14, 2019
*Someone is saying England will win World Cup*
*Someone is saying New Zealand will win World Cup*
Meanwhile me~ #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/mJCAPSzJCy
— JISHAN. (@iamsrkJishan) July 14, 2019
Indians at Lords #ENGvsNZ #WorldCupfinal 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/V605OUQOSo
— Fauxy Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) July 14, 2019
Indians outside lords today. 😂 #CWC19Final #CWC2019 #ENGvsNZ #CWC pic.twitter.com/drqvvehCr3
— MemeRift (@MemeRift) July 14, 2019
Indians When They Realise Their Team is Not playing WC Final:
😭😭😭#NZvENG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/QLQjcGrrL4
— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta_73) July 14, 2019
Indians while watching #CWC19Final #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/uUpHnZ9zre
— प्रो. धोंड (@amlya02) July 14, 2019
Indians watching #CWC19Final be like…#ENGvsNZ #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/64yCmltgWh
— कपाला 💀 (@itssanjay07) July 14, 2019
Indians watching #CWC19Final : pic.twitter.com/zJf4yx2DWz
— Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) July 14, 2019
Indians supporting New Zealand in the finals.
#CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/nA9P63m18m
— Bade Chote (@badechote) July 14, 2019
Indian fans watching the final and cheering for New Zealand 😭 #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/2qaPRaXvsB
— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 14, 2019
*When I see an Indian watching the World Cup final#CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/EMVicPqDG5
— Thanos (@hypothanos) July 14, 2019