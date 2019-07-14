ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Here’s how Indian fans are watching ENG vs NZ match

After two months of entertainment, the ICC World Cup 2019 will come to a close at Lords on Sunday following the finals between England and New Zealand. Both teams have reached the finals on several occasions but never won it. As the historic match is underway, social media is abuzz with all the excitement and Indians are not quite thrilled.

READ LIVE Updates about England vs New Zealand here

Advertising

As the Men in Blue crashed out of the tournament in the semi-finals despite a dominating performance in the group stage, it seems Indian fans are yet to come to terms that their team are not playing in the finals. The hopes of them qualifying for the finals were so high that roughly 41 per cent of the 30,000 tickets for the final at Lords was purchased by the Indian fans alone.

Now as the match is on, Indians are expressing online through hilarious memes and GIFs how they are watching the final with a heavy heart but with smile on their face.

Sample these.

Indian cricket fan who had bought World Cup final ticket in advance. #cwc19final #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Vs4SVoFZ7z — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 14, 2019

*Someone is saying England will win World Cup*

*Someone is saying New Zealand will win World Cup* Meanwhile me~ #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/mJCAPSzJCy — JISHAN. (@iamsrkJishan) July 14, 2019

Indians When They Realise Their Team is Not playing WC Final: 😭😭😭#NZvENG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/QLQjcGrrL4 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta_73) July 14, 2019