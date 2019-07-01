Toggle Menu
After England loss, fans congratulate India on pushing Pakistan towards World Cup exit

Despite India losing, many Indian fans said that it had put Pakistan on the brink of a World Cup exit, which according to them, was something to cheer about. 

The game between the two teams turned intense right from the very beginning when England scored a smashing 337, giving India a tough target to chase.

Cricket fans from India and Pakistan may have been united before the World Cup game between India and England, but after the match plenty of Indian fans congratulated the team. Despite India losing, many Indian fans said that it had put Pakistan on the brink of a World Cup exit, which according to them, was something to cheer about.

The game between the two teams was always going to be intense after England posted a whopping total of 337, but Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli kept the Indian chase on track by adding 128 runs between them. But MS Dhoni’s performance – despite a six in the last over – had many questioning India’s gameplan. Even though the wicketkeeper-batsman along with Kedar Jadhav remained unbeaten on 42 off 31 balls, it was the struggle to reach 338 that bothered many. The duo scored 39 runs in the final 31 balls that included 20 singles and seven dot deliveries.

Here’s how people reacted:

Many also questioned Rishabh Pant’s performance in his first World Cup game, with some calling his hits “silly”.

However, some fans also defended the Indian team and even congratulated Dhoni for finishing the “World Cup journey of Pakistan”. “Can we just accept we had a bad game and move on, please?” said one post supporting the players.

