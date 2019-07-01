After England loss, fans congratulate India on pushing Pakistan towards World Cup exit

Cricket fans from India and Pakistan may have been united before the World Cup game between India and England, but after the match plenty of Indian fans congratulated the team. Despite India losing, many Indian fans said that it had put Pakistan on the brink of a World Cup exit, which according to them, was something to cheer about.

The game between the two teams was always going to be intense after England posted a whopping total of 337, but Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli kept the Indian chase on track by adding 128 runs between them. But MS Dhoni’s performance – despite a six in the last over – had many questioning India’s gameplan. Even though the wicketkeeper-batsman along with Kedar Jadhav remained unbeaten on 42 off 31 balls, it was the struggle to reach 338 that bothered many. The duo scored 39 runs in the final 31 balls that included 20 singles and seven dot deliveries.

Here’s how people reacted:

England : We are back in semifinal race.

India : #indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/08fXqwlDS3 — Rohit Vertex Goswami 🚩🇮🇳 (@rohit_vertex) June 30, 2019

Did Dhoni do it because he wants to take the revenge of Champions Trophy 2009 from Pakistan?? Likewise they did??#Dhoni #INDvENG #ENGvIND #indiavsEngland #Cricket — ShameSung (@Niravdaga) July 1, 2019

Virat and co : England ke saath harne se darr nahi lagta saahab

Pakistan ke saath harne se lagta hai.

😂😂 #indiavsEngland #INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/9F8p7gyCQx — YOO YOO (@realyooyoo) July 1, 2019

I was never a Dhoni fan, not a critic’s. No doubt, he has done too much for the India. But yesterday what he did just embarrassing. Shameful batting by Dhoni & Kedar. They didn’t show any intent to win, not even pretended.#indiavsEngland #INDvENG #CWC19 — Lalit Kaur (@LalitKaur) July 1, 2019

Dhoni be like: i m a great finisher in the world ri8 now, i finished pakistan😅😅 #Dhoni #indiavsEngland #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/TzkN0JW1oe — Dadhania Ruchit (@DadhaniaRuchit) July 1, 2019

Look like India deliberately give a winning chance to England to out Pakistan… The match was fixed…

(1-10 overs) look at the body language of Indian player… who can say @ImRo45 or @imVkohli on the crease for batting. And in final overs @msdhoni ? ..#CWC19 #indiavsEngland — Muhammad Imran Khan (@pakistaniwebnet) July 1, 2019

Many also questioned Rishabh Pant’s performance in his first World Cup game, with some calling his hits “silly”.

#indiavsEngland

Total team failure

25 runs in 1st 10 overs

Spin bowling expensive

Rahul gone for Duck

Pant Hit silly shots

Kohli should be in

Dhoni should hit some bigs

No words for Kedar.

Bowling failure.

Well played Rohit and Pandya👌 — MR.SURYA (@NaPeruSuryabhai) June 30, 2019

#INDvENG Rishabh pant wants to hit a different kinda six where bat goes out of the stadium #indiavsEngland — Joshua West (@Trampcomedyshow) June 30, 2019

However, some fans also defended the Indian team and even congratulated Dhoni for finishing the “World Cup journey of Pakistan”. “Can we just accept we had a bad game and move on, please?” said one post supporting the players.

This.

Can we just accept we had a bad game and move on please. Our boys will only do better in the next. #BackTheBlues#IndiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/7YMJjauKHz — Jeny. (@J3ny__) July 1, 2019

I do not agree ,India wd hv been on 1st position if won their match against England & wd hv got Pak in semi-final ie easier opponent in comparison 2 England or New Zealand.@BCCI @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc #indiavsEngland #ICCWorldCup2019 @ZeeNews @abpnewstv @indiatvnews @aajtak — Satish Khattak (@sat_kha) July 1, 2019

Its a rare occassion that Pakistanis are frustrated on India’s loss against England While Indians are not bothered at all 😂😂#indiavsEngland #ENGvIND #CWC19 — Ayush Gupta (@Advocate_Ayush) July 1, 2019

Simply bashing a player who has played so many winning knocks wont make things better. We really need to introspect the situation and if required the necessary change in the team wont hard even at this moment of the tournament. #CWC19 #indiavsEngland @BCCI #Dhoni #Virat — Sarvesh S. Parab (@sarveshparab88) July 1, 2019

Pakistan Removed Balidan From Dhoni’s Glove…. Dhoni Removed Pakistan From #CWC19.. Revenge Taken…#INDvENG — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 30, 2019