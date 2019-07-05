Toggle Menu
Ghost or Parthiv Patel? A hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder is puzzling peoplehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/icc-world-cup-2019-a-hand-on-rishabh-pants-shoulder-is-puzzling-people-hardik-pandya-pic-5817493/

Ghost or Parthiv Patel? A hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder is puzzling people

Hardik Pandya posted a picture on Twitter with MS Dhoni, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah and captioned it: "Boys day out". But the photo had everyone intrigued online.

rishabh pant, rishabh pant shoulder hand, indian players free day, hardik pandya, hardik pandya boys day out, viral photo, sports news, cricket news, world cup news, indian express
Hardik Pandya’s photo is going viral for an intriguing reason.

After Team India secured a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup, some players from the Indian squad were seen taking a rare day off. After their victory against Bangladesh in the last match, the cricketers were seen spending some time basking in the sun and enjoying the English summer.

Before the game against Sri Lanka, who have already been eliminated, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a picture on Twitter with MS Dhoni, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah and captioned it: “Boys day out”. But it wasn’t the happy faces in the photo that had everyone intrigued online.

People couldn’t figure out whose hand was on Rishabh Pant’s left shoulder and it had people coming up with all kinds of theories. Some asked if the photo had been modified. Others came up with hilarious explanations on how the image had been taken. From the hand of God to the long arm of the law, some even said it could be Parthiv Patel’s hand, despite him not being there.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the viral photo:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Viral video: ITBP personnel shield Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from stones
2 Watch: Hyderabad traffic police installs LED lights at crossings that mirror signals
3 A flight attendant’s quirky safety demonstration is breaking the internet