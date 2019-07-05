Ghost or Parthiv Patel? A hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder is puzzling people

After Team India secured a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup, some players from the Indian squad were seen taking a rare day off. After their victory against Bangladesh in the last match, the cricketers were seen spending some time basking in the sun and enjoying the English summer.

Advertising

Before the game against Sri Lanka, who have already been eliminated, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a picture on Twitter with MS Dhoni, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah and captioned it: “Boys day out”. But it wasn’t the happy faces in the photo that had everyone intrigued online.

People couldn’t figure out whose hand was on Rishabh Pant’s left shoulder and it had people coming up with all kinds of theories. Some asked if the photo had been modified. Others came up with hilarious explanations on how the image had been taken. From the hand of God to the long arm of the law, some even said it could be Parthiv Patel’s hand, despite him not being there.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the viral photo:

That hand on Pant’s shoulder is churning my brain out. 😥 https://t.co/s7do2HCxVa — nemo. (@Me_namita18) July 5, 2019

Bumrah’s both of his hands are laid on Dhoni shoulder’s ,

Mayank Agarwal far behind.

Then who laid hands on Rishab pant shoulder ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AbTBYPj3Bn — Janardhan (@PATILJANARDHANR) July 5, 2019

@StarSportsIndia please ask Rishab Pant whenever you meet him in the next episode of #followtheblues, whose hand was that on his shoulder. This is now a huge matter of concern pic.twitter.com/EoUQ0D2PAx — Gourab Goswami (@26e4bde6e75045c) July 5, 2019

Whole night spent figuring out that who’s hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder. pic.twitter.com/HzrHTnG9nO — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) July 5, 2019

Hey Pant, i just noticed what you did there. https://t.co/zxqUSnxCkm pic.twitter.com/kWPB7vwryI — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) July 5, 2019

Mystery resolved. Pant’s hand is over Dhoni’s shoulder and Bumrah’s hand is over Pant’s shoulder. Matlab, Bumrah ke haath kannon se bhi zyada lambe hain.. Legend! pic.twitter.com/nPquWB9zri — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 5, 2019

Whose hand is on Pant’s left shoulder? Photoshopped? 😀 https://t.co/40XvVQdo9e — Mogambo (@Happy_Mogambo) July 5, 2019

A very very good question… Must be Kanoon ka hath! Because i heard that since childhood that Kanoon ke hath Lambe hote hai! 😂😂@RishabPant777 — Manish Chavda (@IManish10_) July 4, 2019

Whose hand is on Pant’s shoulder ? Is anyone hiding in this pic or an Optical illusion? #MyRahulMyPride #WIvsAFG #FancyFacism pic.twitter.com/XuqadgkFhV — Pravin (@Pravinexa) July 4, 2019

Whose hand is on pant’s left shoulder??Is there any ghost around ??@hardikpandya7 @RishabPant777 https://t.co/EDPTjen2Nb — Kartik Sankhyan (@sankhyan_ks) July 5, 2019

Wo ghar se hi aisa dummy hath chipka ke chalta h… single h na pic.twitter.com/g4jLNZJCwR — Sandeep Chaudhary (@iSKDC) July 5, 2019

Ambati raidu ka inhi haathon se tweet kiya tha 😂😂😂 — Vijay Pande (@luckydude316) July 5, 2019

@yuzi_chahal bhai, Rishabh ke upar aapka haath hai kya ?! https://t.co/001LUFbroL — Chirkutanand (@Chirkutaanand) July 5, 2019