‘Burn’: ICC’s reply to Michael Vaughan’s tweet on Virat Kohli portrait steals the show online

The tweet by ICC garnered a lot of attention online and was liked by more than 8000 times, at the time of writing. Many regarded it as "epic trolling" and started sharing memes to express their sentiments better.

Indian fans are loving ICC’s reply to former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

The ICC Cricket World Cup has kicked off in England where ten teams are competing to win the most coveted prize in world cricket. Though the teams battle it out on the field, cricket fans engage online, expressing their support for their favourite team.

Joining the bandwagon this time is former England captain Michael Vaughan, who dubbed ICC’s tweet on Virat Kohli’s portrait ‘partial’. But Vaughan’s criticism didn’t go down well with Virat’s fans. Even the ICC stepped in.

In a build-up to India vs South Africa clash, ICC tweeted a portrait depicting Indian captain Virat Kohli as the king. The backdrop was adorned with a board that displayed India as two-time ICC cricket world cup winners in 1983 and 2011. While Indian fans were thrilled, Vaughan criticised the post and wrote, “Nothing like impartiality!!!”

Kohli fans were quick to support their skipper and slam Vaughan, it was the response from ICC that stole the thunder online. Replying to the former player, the twitter handle of ICC shared two pictures of ICC ranking, showing Kohli in number one position in both ODI and Tests. Also, they shared another photo celebrating his hattrick at ICC Awards this season.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online and was liked by more than 8000 times at the time of writing. Many regarded it as “epic trolling” and started sharing memes to express their sentiments better.

