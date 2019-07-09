ICC tweets ‘fab four’ of World Cup, Netizens have the last laugh

It’s time for the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup, and the International Cricket Council released a painting lauding the captains of all four teams that have qualified. The image was a version of the iconic cover of The Beatles’ album Abbey Road, and the governing body of cricket gave it a quirky twist. But cricket buffs – especially from India – are coming up with hilarious reactions to it.
In the picture shared by the ICC, the skippers are seen walking in a line in the order of their team’s position in the points table — with Virat Kohli leading and Kane Williamson last.
The Fab Four 🙌 #CWC19 #KaneWilliamson #EoinMorgan #AaronFinch #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/q1X0ARRGEC
— ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2019
The image included an element from each country, which thrilled many fans. So there’s an autorickshaw for India, Rolls Royce for England, Kiwi for New Zealand and a kangaroo sign for Australia.
While most responded with praise for the artwork, others came up with hilarious memes, including some handles representing police forces. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the photo:
Always important to remain focused and follow the rules of the road !#WorldCupfinal #CWC19
— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) July 8, 2019
Rolls Royce on the left. Auto on the right. Abbey road and Mount road in one
— Shivku (@shivku) July 9, 2019
@ViratKohli r ahead in this pics, that means #WorldCup is ours. 😊😊#ICC #CWC19 #TeamIndia https://t.co/pBc6rKKjKB
— mahesh M_urgunde (@mahesh_urgunde) July 9, 2019
This is quite an underrated tweet. Shoutout to the artist and the art itself. Brevity and levity at its best. Fabulous! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@ICC @cricketworldcup @BCCI #CWC19 #TeamIndia #INDvNZ https://t.co/C3LxUnk8wy
— Malav Shaldar (@MalavSS) July 9, 2019
Idk why I’m reading so much into this but I can totally see Kane as George and Morgan as Paul, who were standing in the same queue on the Abbey Road cover as these two are. Gah https://t.co/H97IyAjqZj
— Saad Jilani (@saadrants) July 8, 2019
Baitho #KaneWilliamson #EoinMorgan aur #AaronFinch ghar chodh doon. #CWC19 https://t.co/9hXxzPP3BT pic.twitter.com/tyRjQUqoT0
— Autowaala (@Autowaala) July 8, 2019
This photo reminded me of kumbalangi nights. https://t.co/XrWonZ2H2F pic.twitter.com/mavGxWQXDX
— . (@66centuries) July 8, 2019
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 8, 2019
Shouldn’t Aaron Finch be barefoot? https://t.co/vx0TotCzfg
— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) July 8, 2019
Not actually fab, but I can see one more. pic.twitter.com/aQmxF7sozg
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 8, 2019
पीछे तो देखो 😂 pic.twitter.com/esVSCrqWyM
— Memeकाpattaकड़वाhai (@Swap_nil_09) July 8, 2019
Real Fab Four of world cricket..happy bdy @SGanguly99 legend😊😊 pic.twitter.com/PEwJ11w5RJ
— Avi Kaushik (@avi_kaushik4) July 8, 2019
Kohli: guys follow me! I’ll show you the world cup. Koi hath nahi lagayega. https://t.co/bAH3gLWuzn
— Kaushal Kishor (@_kaushal_kishor) July 8, 2019