ICC tweets ‘fab four’ of World Cup, Netizens have the last laugh

In a beautiful tribute to band’s eleventh studio album Abbey Road, which featured the ‘fab four’ walking across a zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios in London, the four skippers are seen recreating the scene.

Fans loved the anecdotes used in the photo along with the four skippers.

It’s time for the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup, and the International Cricket Council released a painting lauding the captains of all four teams that have qualified. The image was a version of the iconic cover of The Beatles’ album Abbey Road, and the governing body of cricket gave it a quirky twist. But cricket buffs – especially from India – are coming up with hilarious reactions to it.

In the picture shared by the ICC, the skippers are seen walking in a line in the order of their team’s position in the points table — with Virat Kohli leading and Kane Williamson last.

The image included an element from each country, which thrilled many fans. So there’s an autorickshaw for India, Rolls Royce for England, Kiwi for New Zealand and a kangaroo sign for Australia.

While most responded with praise for the artwork, others came up with hilarious memes, including some handles representing police forces. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the photo:

