ICC joins the #10YearChallenge with a tweet about MS Dhoni, and fans are thrilled

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) jumped in to participate in the challenge with a tweet to laud Indian star, MS Dhoni, for his stellar performance against Australia.

MS Dhoni fans were thrilled to see tweet by ICC.

The viral #10YearChallenge has seen celebrities, brands and regular people taking up the challenge to promote self-love and to show how they have evolved for the better. On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) jumped in to participate in the challenge with a tweet to laud Indian star, MS Dhoni, for his stellar performance against Australia.

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, and fans flooded social media with messages praising Dhoni for his match-winning performance. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli was a steady influence and scored his 39th ODI hundred, Dhoni sealed India’s victory with a brilliant six in the final over. The ICC praised the former Indian cricketer who has been doing this now for more than a decade.

“MS Dhoni still smashing sixes and finishing chases!” the world cricket’s governing body wrote on Twitter.

The cricketer’s fans were thrilled and were completely in agreement.

The ICC handle also tweeted other stats that showed how much things had changed (or not) between 2009 and 2019. And one of the stats – for the MRF Test Batting ranking – featured Indian captain Kohli.

