ICC gives MS Dhoni a Malinga-style hairdo and bemused fans have only one question

If Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s latest ‘monk look’ triggered a plethora of reactions online, a recent photoshopped image tweeted by CWC11Rewind has stirred angry reactions. Most of the fans just have one question for the handle: ‘Why’.

“Dipping yorkers. Slip catches. Helicopter shots. He can do it all… Presenting MS Malinga,” read the caption of the picture, which featured an image of Dhoni with Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga’s photoshopped hair.

Dipping yorkers. Slip catches. Helicopter shots. He can do it all… Presenting MS Malinga.#CWC11Rewind pic.twitter.com/89WxAtmZvy — #CWC11Rewind (@cricketworldcup) March 15, 2021

The ICC Twitter handle, which is dedicated to the 2011 Men’s Cricket World Cup, has often left netizens pleased with its tweets of the memorable tournament, but the latest one has miffed many. However, some also came up with their own memes and names for the combination of Dhoni and Malinga in response to the viral post.