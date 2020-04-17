Follow Us:
Friday, April 17, 2020
COVID19

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns into overnight TikTok star with debut videos

Since his debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) shared just two videos on the app and already has over 2 lakh followers and 8 lakh likes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 17, 2020 4:38:51 pm
ibrahim ali khan, ibrahim ali khan tiktok, tiktok bollywood celebrities, starkids on tiktok, ibrahim ali khan tiktok videos, iakpataudi tiktok, viral news, entertainment news, indian express With just two videos on the platform, the 19-year-old star kid created a huge buzz on the app. (Source: @iakpataudi/ TikTok)

The latest entrant on short video-making app Tiktok is Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, who made his debut on the platform with some hilarious videos that got 5 million views in less than 12 hours. The 19-year-old shared just two videos to get 2 lakh followers and over 8 lakhs likes.

The youngster, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, showed off his acting skills in a funny video in which he played two characters. Khan played both characters in a funny conversation between two people about their wives going missing.

In a second video, Khan took part in a trending challenge with his sister, actor Sara Ali Khan. Sara posted the TikTok video on her Instagram handle –and possibly drove more followers to her brother’s handle.

The duo took part in the #ParentChallenge with mother Amrita in which they answered some basic questions. This video got over 4 million views.

Many others have since made their own versions of Khan’s first video. In the past, Khan has mostly been seen in videos and photos on sister Sara’s social media handles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement