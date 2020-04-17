Ibrahim Ali Khan turns into overnight TikTok star with debut videos

With just two videos on the platform, the 19-year-old star kid created a huge buzz on the app. (Source: @iakpataudi/ TikTok) With just two videos on the platform, the 19-year-old star kid created a huge buzz on the app. (Source: @iakpataudi/ TikTok)

The latest entrant on short video-making app Tiktok is Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, who made his debut on the platform with some hilarious videos that got 5 million views in less than 12 hours. The 19-year-old shared just two videos to get 2 lakh followers and over 8 lakhs likes.

The youngster, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, showed off his acting skills in a funny video in which he played two characters. Khan played both characters in a funny conversation between two people about their wives going missing.

In a second video, Khan took part in a trending challenge with his sister, actor Sara Ali Khan. Sara posted the TikTok video on her Instagram handle –and possibly drove more followers to her brother’s handle.

The duo took part in the #ParentChallenge with mother Amrita in which they answered some basic questions. This video got over 4 million views.

Many others have since made their own versions of Khan’s first video. In the past, Khan has mostly been seen in videos and photos on sister Sara’s social media handles.

