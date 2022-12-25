scorecardresearch
This IAS officer’s tweet about elephants is all about new year lessons

The tweet seeks out profound and innocuous life lessons from the behaviour of elephants.

Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, often shares videos of wildlife with profound messages. With the new year around the corner, Sahu took to Twitter to share two endearing videos of elephants and sought life lessons from the gentle giants.

While sharing the undated videos she wrote, “New Year lessons to learn from elephants: 1.Heavy weight but do not throw weight around, 2.Intelligent but no show off, 3.Powerful but restrained untill provoked, 4.roll in mud,take long baths, 5. Eat your heart out but take long walks @ParveenKaswan do add more #NewYearlessons”.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan responded to Sahu’s tweet and shared a picture of an elephant herd. “Family is first and foremost. #NewYearsLessons,” Kaswan wrote.

Sahu’s tweet also prompted her over 2.6 lakh Twitter followers to share lessons that they learnt from observing elephants. Commenting on her post, a Twitter user wrote, “Loads of greens as part of the diet and not forgetting one’s past tracks/trails forever ”.

Earlier this month, Sahu shared a video that showed how elephants at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve are fed a special meal curated by the camp’s veterinarian. The video documented the elephants’ large balls of ragi, jaggery, and rice mixture menu. The 24 elephants at the 100-year-old Theppakadu camp are trained by experienced mahouts and used for forest patrolling and educational or eco-tourism purposes.

