Why this IAS officer’s Class 10 mark sheet has inspired netizens

In India, emphasis is often placed on the marks students get in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations and they are seen as a marker of their academic performance. However, a recent post by IAS officer Awanish Sharan has managed to dismiss this notion.

On Saturday, Sharan posted a tweet that showed the Class 10 board exam mark sheet of his fellow IAS officer Tushar D Sumera who is currently serving as the collector and district magistrate of Bharuch in Gujarat.

While tweeting the mark sheets picture, Sharan wrote, “Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera, while sharing his class 10th mark sheet, wrote that he got only passing marks in class 10th. He got 35 marks in English, 36 in Maths, and 38 in Science out of his 100. People in his village and school said that he cannot do anything.”

भरूच के कलेक्टर तुषार सुमेरा ने अपनी दसवीं की मार्कशीट शेयर करते हुए लिखा है कि उन्हें दसवीं में सिर्फ पासिंग मार्क्स आए थे. उनके 100 में अंग्रेजी में 35, गणित में 36 और विज्ञान में 38 नंबर आए थे. ना सिर्फ पूरे गांव में बल्कि उस स्कूल में यह कहा गया कि यह कुछ नहीं कर सकते. pic.twitter.com/uzjKtcU02I — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 11, 2022

Sumera went on to clear the highly-competitive UPSC Civil Services Exam conducted in 2012.

Sharan’s tweet, which emphasised the importance of working hard despite initial failures, quickly went viral as it gathered more than 17,900 likes.

👏 काफ़ी बच्चों के लिए ये प्रेरणा के स्रोत होंगे । और बच्चों ही क्यों, उनके माता पिता के लिए भी। मुझे लगता है भले पूरा संसार इनसे निराश होगा लेकिन इन्हें ज़रूर माता पिता दोनो का या माताजी का आशीर्वाद, प्रहोत्साहन और धैर्य मिला होगा । — Ravish Jha (@ravishjha) June 11, 2022

The biggest enemy of success is the fear of failure…..but @TusharSumeraIAS literally defeated that fear to achieve success. Great Inspiration. Thanks @AwanishSharan for sharing his story #SuccessMindset #motivation #FEARLESS https://t.co/6wvIvzSb2q — TALHA YUNUS (@tsareshwala) June 13, 2022

Degree ya school k marks matter nahi karta, matter karta hai to college ke baad kisi job ya competitive exams me selection ke liye kiya hua apna pura tayyari.👍 — Neelam Tamrakar (@NeelamTamrakar3) June 11, 2022

I also scored 47.5% in the 10th standard and pursued Humanity after that. Today I’m a valuable IT Engineer working in a US-based firm. It took 3 more years to reach here. I think this norm should be changed in India that one should get a job based on skills, not certification. https://t.co/7TyAtwsqQl — sahil asgher (@AsgherSahil) June 12, 2022

The tweet also prompted others to share their stories of how they achieved success in life even as they performed poorly at school-level academics.

“I also scored 47.5% in the 10th standard and pursued Humanity after that. Today I’m a valuable IT Engineer working in a US-based firm. It took 3 more years to reach here. I think this norm should be changed in India that one should get a job based on skills, not certification,” wrote a Twitter user.