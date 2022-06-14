scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Why this IAS officer’s Class 10 mark sheet has inspired netizens

Tushar D Sumera, who secured low marks in the Class 10 board exam, is an IAS officer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 4:41:12 pm
IAS officer 10th class mark sheet, IAS Tushar Sumera class 10 marks, Class 10 marks IAS, Indian ExpressTushar D Sumera is currently serving as a Collector and District Magistrate in Bharuch in Gujarat.

In India, emphasis is often placed on the marks students get in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations and they are seen as a marker of their academic performance. However, a recent post by IAS officer Awanish Sharan has managed to dismiss this notion.

On Saturday, Sharan posted a tweet that showed the Class 10 board exam mark sheet of his fellow IAS officer Tushar D Sumera who is currently serving as the collector and district magistrate of Bharuch in Gujarat.

ALSO READ |Vir Das shares his Boards’ mark sheet on FB with an important message for students

While tweeting the mark sheets picture, Sharan wrote, “Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera, while sharing his class 10th mark sheet, wrote that he got only passing marks in class 10th. He got 35 marks in English, 36 in Maths, and 38 in Science out of his 100. People in his village and school said that he cannot do anything.”

Sumera went on to clear the highly-competitive UPSC Civil Services Exam conducted in 2012.

Sharan’s tweet, which emphasised the importance of working hard despite initial failures, quickly went viral as it gathered more than 17,900 likes.

Commenting on Sharan’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “The biggest enemy of success is the fear of failure…..but  @TusharSumeraIAS literally defeated that fear to achieve success. Great Inspiration. Thanks  @AwanishSharan  for sharing his story #SuccessMindset #motivation #FEARLESS”.

The tweet also prompted others to share their stories of how they achieved success in life even as they performed poorly at school-level academics.

“I also scored 47.5% in the 10th standard and pursued Humanity after that. Today I’m a valuable IT Engineer working in a US-based firm. It took 3 more years to reach here. I think this norm should be changed in India that one should get a job based on skills, not certification,” wrote a Twitter user.

