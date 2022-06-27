‘Barbaric behaviour’: Clip shows 2 elephants charging at car parked to obstruct their way

Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu has shared a clip showing two elephants charging at a car as the driver tries to hinder their movement. As she called the behaviour of onlookers “totally unacceptable and barbaric”, many on social media agreed with her.

The clip shows two elephants and a calf walking besides the road. As they turned, a driver parks his car in the middle of the road in an attempt to obstruct the movement of the animals. The adult elephants are seen furiously charging at the car. A person seated inside the car is seen getting out. The driver reverses the car and the elephants move to the other side. People are seen capturing video of the incident and some are heard shouting, using expletives in Kannada in the video and honking.

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday on on Chamarajanagar-Sathyamangalam national highway in Karnataka.

Totally unacceptable and barbaric behaviour by some idiotic onlookers.Just because Elephants are gentle,they are being magnanimous to these uncouth minions otherwise it does not take much for these gentle giants to show their power.Video-shared.Believed to be in Hasanur Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ZowMtfrVtJ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 27, 2022

“Totally unacceptable and barbaric behaviour by some idiotic onlookers. Just because Elephants are gentle, they are being magnanimous to these uncouth minions otherwise it does not take much for these gentle giants to show their power. Video-shared. Believed to be in Hasanur Karnataka,” Sahu tweeted.

Netizens criticised the use of horns while in vicinity of animals and the behaviour of the driver. “Don’t honk.. don’t shout or make noise, don’t try to take videos.. should have stopped as soon as he saw elephants but he tries to pass them!” a user commented. Another user wrote, “What is barbaric here🙄? I don’t find any fault of Car owner. His car didn’t even touch them instead he tried for uTurn but couldn’t do so.” A third user commented, “( Humans thinking, we are the only ones with rights.. 🙄🙄🙄 Its saddenning to see so much traffic cutting across forests.. Cant we leave the jungles alone? if so important, we can always have hanging bridges for vehicles. or best avoid roads and prefer ring roads.”

Don’t honk.. don’t shout or make noise, don’t try to take videos.. should have stopped as soon as he saw elephants but he tries to pass them! — Rakesh (@RakeshAlva) June 27, 2022

What was the need of car to go so close to elephants.. he should have stopped and let elephants pass peacefully . That’s it bro. — Amiit (@ItsAkr7) June 27, 2022

:( Humans thinking, we are the only ones with rights.. 🙄🙄🙄 Its saddenning to see so much traffic cutting across forests.. Cant we leave the jungles alone? if so important, we can always have hanging bridges for vehicles. or best avoid roads and prefer ring roads. — Malini (@neetsmiss) June 27, 2022

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda also shared the video and noted that elephant with calves are extremely protective. “Elephant with calves are over protective and can charge at anything coming their way. Keep out of their way. In such situations, keep the vehicles engine on. They shall pass,” Nanda tweeted.

(With inputs from Express News Service, Bengaluru)