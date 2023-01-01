scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

IAS officer shares video of Kota tribals celebrating New Year’s eve. Watch here

The Kota tribe is indigenous to the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu.

New year celebrations 2023, kota tribe new year celebrations, IAS officer Supriya Sahu, Kota tribe dance Tamil Nadu, folk dances of India, indian express

As different parts of the world rang in the New Year with merry-making, members of the Kota tribe in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri Hills also marked the occasion with a folk dance.

Two videos of the Kota tribe’s folk dance were shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on December 31. In the videos the tribe members, dressed in white, are seen dancing around a massive bonfire as instrumental folk music plays amidst cheers.

ALSO READ |Kullu Dussehra: Around 8,000 women perform folk dance in unison. Watch video

While sharing these videos, Sahu wrote, “Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival.Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris.Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world#HappyNewYear”.

Commenting on her post, a Twitter user wrote, “A wonderful post. Tribals have largely preserved their religious & cultural norms and values. Their penchant for dance/ other creative activities, segregate them from other tribals. Governmental schemes and programmes have helped them modernise and find footing in modern society.” Another person wrote, “Wish I was there witnessing this in live thanks for sharing #indiaproud #culture”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

According to the Tribal Cultural Heritage in India Foundation, all musical instruments used by the Kota tribe in their ceremonies are still fully made and played by the members of their own community. As per the 2011 Census, the population of the Kota tribe stands at 3,110. Their settlements are spread across seven hamlets in Nilgiri Hills.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 11:03 IST
Next Story

Horoscope January 02, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close