IAS officer shares video of Kota tribals celebrating New Year’s eve. Watch here

As different parts of the world rang in the New Year with merry-making, members of the Kota tribe in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri Hills also marked the occasion with a folk dance.

Two videos of the Kota tribe’s folk dance were shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on December 31. In the videos the tribe members, dressed in white, are seen dancing around a massive bonfire as instrumental folk music plays amidst cheers.

While sharing these videos, Sahu wrote, “Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival.Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris.Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world#HappyNewYear”.

Commenting on her post, a Twitter user wrote, “A wonderful post. Tribals have largely preserved their religious & cultural norms and values. Their penchant for dance/ other creative activities, segregate them from other tribals. Governmental schemes and programmes have helped them modernise and find footing in modern society.” Another person wrote, “Wish I was there witnessing this in live thanks for sharing #indiaproud #culture”.

According to the Tribal Cultural Heritage in India Foundation, all musical instruments used by the Kota tribe in their ceremonies are still fully made and played by the members of their own community. As per the 2011 Census, the population of the Kota tribe stands at 3,110. Their settlements are spread across seven hamlets in Nilgiri Hills.