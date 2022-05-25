Watch: IAS officer shares touching video of differently abled father riding tricycle to drop kids to school

Parents make great sacrifices to give their children the best of everything. A recent video shared by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer perfectly embodies this sentiment.

In the undated video, one can see a differently abled man hand-pedaling his tricycle as two children in school uniform sit with him. While a young girl sits in the back seat, a young boy accompanies the man in the front seat.

The undated video was shared on Twitter by Sonal Goel, an IAS officer. While tweeting the video, Goel simply wrote, “Father ” to show the immense sacrifice parents make for their kid’s education.

The video, posted on May 23, 2022, has gained over one lakh views on Twitter. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “What may seem very extraordinary and touching in this video, is in fact, very ordinary and common to the people in the clip. And that shows that Greatness lies in simplicity.”

While many people appreciated the sentiment shown in the video, some people argued that videos featuring minors should not be circulated on social media.

Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, "This is very heart wrenching. Someone records a video without their permission and uploads it on the internet. This goes viral and what did they get? Some sort of attention but at what cost? No one remembers this video after 2 days."