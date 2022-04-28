scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
IAS officer shares video of ‘desi innovation for recycling garments’

The video shows an indigenously made machine that was turning old clothes into ropes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2022 6:52:21 pm
Indian machine changes old fabrics into ropes, Local machine making ropes out of clothes, Jugaad technology, India jugaad, Indian ExpressFast fashion and discarded clothes are one of the biggest causes of pollution in the world.

There is no dearth of jugaad innovation in India, as people around the country routinely come up with unique solutions to their problems.

On Saturday, IAS office Supriya Sahu shared a video showing one such desi innovation. 

ALSO READ |Ladakh institute recycles old car into ‘home roof’, leaves Anand Mahindra impressed

In the undated video, one can see a motorbike that was fashioned as a machine which could change old and discarded clothes into ropes. The video showed how an old saare was made into a rope within a minute with the help of this simple machine that was being operated by hand. 

 

Sahu, captioned the video, “Brilliant desi innovation for recyling of garments. There is so much local talent around us. All we need to do is to support and encourage these eco warriors. 👌👏#ReduceReuseRecycle vc- unknown”. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

So far the video has been viewed over 55,000 times. A Twitter user commented on the video, “We need these minds in our society to make the waste to useful products”. Another person remarked, “It’s really amazing, there is lots of talent in rural areas, really incredible”. 

Fast fashion and discarded clothes are one of the biggest contributors to pollution in the world, which makes it even more important to promote ideas that repurpose old products.

In March, Nigerian designer Adejoke Lasisi made news after her fashion accessories that were made with 90per cent plastic and 10 per cent textile waste became viral on social media.

 

