IAS officer shares video of ‘desi innovation for recycling garments’

There is no dearth of jugaad innovation in India, as people around the country routinely come up with unique solutions to their problems.

On Saturday, IAS office Supriya Sahu shared a video showing one such desi innovation.

In the undated video, one can see a motorbike that was fashioned as a machine which could change old and discarded clothes into ropes. The video showed how an old saare was made into a rope within a minute with the help of this simple machine that was being operated by hand.

Brilliant desi innovation for recyling of garments. There is so much local talent around us. All we need to do is to support and encourage these eco warriors. 👌👏#ReduceReuseRecycle vc- unknown pic.twitter.com/YTRo14xbO1 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 23, 2022

So far the video has been viewed over 55,000 times. A Twitter user commented on the video, “We need these minds in our society to make the waste to useful products”. Another person remarked, “It’s really amazing, there is lots of talent in rural areas, really incredible”.

In our rural centres we have conducted training sessions to women as part of women empowerment. They actually ♻️ the unused clothes in to these beautiful door mats. No machines were used just with hands. pic.twitter.com/xZQkd4Pein — Eshwari Achar (@AcharEshwari) April 25, 2022

Same concept used in Traditional Coir Rope Making in some villages in Kerala & Kanyakumari … 😊 But gud thought indeed. pic.twitter.com/iphBfgwxhZ — India Talkz (@India_Talkz) April 24, 2022

There are so many ideas with Indian people to simplify the life. But who is there from government to encourage them to establish cottage industries or small scale industries. We are importing all domestic items from china at cheaper price and made Indian life so easy.sorry state — sureshkumar (@sskumar_2k) April 24, 2022

Plastic is the major problem in dealing with solid waste Why not help entrepreneurs in setting up recycling plants under a special purpose vehicle?? Every settlement with few lakhs of of people must have one or two plants — Sridhar🇮🇳🇮🇳🛐 (@sridhar__TN) April 24, 2022

Yes mam absolutely we need to support them for further development. It’s great. — Suresh (@Suresh61693708) April 24, 2022

@supriyasahuias , very true and that’s why it’s rightly said necessacity is the mother of invention . 🤔 — Naveen Jain (@sashabeebaba) April 24, 2022

It’s really amazing, there are lots of talent in rural areas,, really incredible — Imran patel (@Imranpa03629671) April 24, 2022

We need these minds in our society to make the waste to useful products https://t.co/g8Ls8VgLjO — shitiz bhardwaj (@ShitizBhardwaj) April 25, 2022

Fast fashion and discarded clothes are one of the biggest contributors to pollution in the world, which makes it even more important to promote ideas that repurpose old products.

In March, Nigerian designer Adejoke Lasisi made news after her fashion accessories that were made with 90per cent plastic and 10 per cent textile waste became viral on social media.