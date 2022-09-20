IAS officer shares video of children learning Hindi grammar through poetry and drama. Watch

Learning becomes a fun activity when it is done using innovative methods that engage the minds of the children. A video of government school students learning Hindi grammar through poetry and drama was shared by an IAS officer and it is winning hearts online.

Arpit Verma, a 2015-batch IAS officer of MP cadre, posted the video Monday and it has been viewed more than 1.25 lakh times. The video shows the kids engaged in what sounds like the old Bollywood song, “Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye Jhanki Hindustan Ki”. The lyrics of the song have been altered to teach various rules of Hindi grammar and the children are able to learn “sanghya, sarvanam, visheshan and kriya” through this method.

In a tweet when translated from Hindi, Verma wrote, “Wonderful..!! How school students are learning Hindi grammar through poetry and drama, you also see..!!”

Watch the video below:

The location of the video is not known. Netizens lauded the efforts of the teacher in teaching Hindi grammar in such a fun way.

“Recently I read an editorial in which this type of education was talked about bcz after the traumic pandemic, opening of school students need this type of fun education to heal mentally as well well physically. Hats off to the teacher who did this. N TQ to u sir for sharing!!” commented a Twitter user.

“There should be more teachers like this, whoever is afraid of Hindi grammar, if he studies in this way, he will never forget and he will also be interested in reading. Teacher, thank you very much by joining my hand. Jai Hind Jai Bhim Jai Bharat,” another person commented in Hindi. “Very beautiful and hardworking, proud of the guru with such skill,” another comment read when translated from Hindi.