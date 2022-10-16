‘Just paradise’: IAS officer shares video of ‘captivating’ Changlang region in Arunachal

The northeastern states of India are rich in cultural heritage and scenic beauty, but much of the region still remains unexplored with accessibility issues and lack of awareness being key reasons that keep visitors from these areas. Slowly, but surely, people are discovering these hidden gems through social media.

On Saturday, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sunny K Singh, who currently serves as the deputy commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, posted a video that captures the beautiful landscape under his jurisdiction.

The video shows lush alpine meadows, colourful orchid trails, the rich biodiversity of Namdapha National Park and the remote township of Vijaynagar.

“Captivating Landscape” 1st Mugafi Expedition by Changlang Dist Admin. Mugafi’s Profile

-4050M (13288 ft) high

-30 km trek frm Vijaynagar

-Alpine Meadows

-Orchid trails

-Botanical paradise

-Birding heaven@PemaKhanduBJP @KamlungMosang @SonamChombay @ArunachalTsm Few glimpses: pic.twitter.com/6Ko0bgaDGZ — Sunny K Singh,IAS (@SunnySinghIAS) October 15, 2022

Commenting on the two-minute-long video, a Twitter user wrote, “I would say Vijaynagar is just a paradise ❤️. It’s a big opportunity coming for the Vijaynagar residents as well Arunachal Govt. to boost tourism in Changlang District , because Vijaynagar has been isolated more than a decade due to lack of proper road connectivity, internet, etc.”

The video was retweeted by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu too. Earlier this month, Khandu shared a clip that captured the pristine landscape of Beghar village in the state’s Tawang district, while in February, he shared a video of an artist from the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts playing a beautiful local song. The video was shot at Bongleng village in Tawang.