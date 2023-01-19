‘Stars on the ground’: IAS officer shares stunning pictures of egrets

The cattle egrets are a common wading bird found abundantly in the marshes of South Indian states. A set of unique pictures of these birds is going viral on Twitter after Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer who is currently serving as the additional chief secretary of the Tamil Nadu government’s forest department, shared them.

The photos, which appear to have been taken by a drone, show massive groups of egrets perched on top of trees in the dim light of early morning. The white plumage of the birds gave them a luminous appearance, which adds mythical quality to the photos.

As per Sahu, these pictures were taken in Pollachi, a city in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district.

Sitare zamin pe ? ( Stars on the ground !! ) 🤩 well these are egrets perched on bushy tree tops in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu.Zoom to see them. Brilliantly shot by Dhanuparan pic.twitter.com/lHyjEmVPA0 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 18, 2023

While sharing these pictures, Sahu wrote, “Sitare zamin pe ? ( Stars on the ground !! ) 🤩 well these are egrets perched on bushy tree tops in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. Zoom to see them. Brilliantly shot by Dhanuparan”.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is pretty magical.” Another person remarked, “Kudos to the Photographer who shot it in the chilly Morning for us. It is very Amazing!”.

As per Bird Count India, egrets can be found in saltwater as well as freshwater marshes across India. They feed on insects and small fishes near the marshes. Egrets and cattle often share a symbiotic relationship in which the birds perch on the cattle and remove ticks and other parasites from their bodies.