scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

IAS officer shares picture of betel nut stain on airplane, leaves netizens appalled

While some users were shocked to see such an act can even happen on a flight, others wanted airline company to track down the passenger and punish the offender.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 8:03:18 pm
plane paan spit, plane tobacco stain, paan spitting stain in flight, man spits paan in plane, viral news, indian expressWhile most were irked, others poked fun at actors endorsing tobacco-based products.

Despite warnings and fines, public spaces in India are filled with pan (betel nut) stains on the streets and the walls. Now, moving beyond local trains and buses, people have been red-faced over pan stains on an airplane.

An image shared by an IAS officer on Twitter shows how the walls inside an aircraft were painted red with betel nut stains.

Also Read |Here’s why Vimal is trending amid Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Twitter spat on Hindi as national language

Sharing the image on the social media platform, IAS officer Awanish Sharan sarcastically wrote: “Somebody left their identity behind.”

The image garnered a lot of reaction online, with many left speechless. While some called for strict action against the person responsible for littering the aircraft, others came up with sarcastic replies.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many took a jibe at actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan for endorsing pan masala products.

After much furore on social media, while Akshay Kumar apologised to fans last month and stepped down as the brand ambassador of a pan masala company, Devgn and Khan have not spoken much on the issue.

Although Devgn did clarify that he wasn’t promoting gutka but only participated in the ad for Vimal Elaichi, netizens highlighted that’s exactly how surrogate advertising works, in the guise of another product.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement