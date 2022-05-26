IAS officer shares picture of betel nut stain on airplane, leaves netizens appalled

Despite warnings and fines, public spaces in India are filled with pan (betel nut) stains on the streets and the walls. Now, moving beyond local trains and buses, people have been red-faced over pan stains on an airplane.

An image shared by an IAS officer on Twitter shows how the walls inside an aircraft were painted red with betel nut stains.

Sharing the image on the social media platform, IAS officer Awanish Sharan sarcastically wrote: “Somebody left their identity behind.”

The image garnered a lot of reaction online, with many left speechless. While some called for strict action against the person responsible for littering the aircraft, others came up with sarcastic replies.

Many took a jibe at actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan for endorsing pan masala products.

Sir, is mahaan purush ko trace karke reward dena chahiye. Shayaad thabi sudharega. Airline walo ko us passenger ke baare main toh pata hi hoga. 😛 — Yeshi Phaichulpa (@yeshicnp) May 26, 2022

😳 aeroplane main bhi. — Hameed Hayat💡 (@hameedhayat_) May 25, 2022

Can easily track the man, sitting seating! Fine him! https://t.co/0y2Ns97LFf — Syed Imr@n (@syed_Imran8055) May 26, 2022

By checking the seat no. the passenger should be banned from travelling by air https://t.co/n9sl6IGHlp — SUBHRA BEURA # SaveSoil (@jhils77) May 26, 2022

Pan eating should be thoroughly banned in the aircrafts. https://t.co/dawinXHUYr — Joy Trichur (@joytrichur) May 26, 2022

The पान chewing gutka tribe are a disgust… Name and shame them when they spit around anywhere.. https://t.co/E5lbCKBP7o — RK Dhanvada (@dhanvada) May 26, 2022

This person needs to be identified and punished. https://t.co/dPW3bdYjdn — DR SATISH JAIN (@DRSATISHJAIN3) May 26, 2022

This particular chair should be reserved for d celebrities who r endorsing this shit things 😡 https://t.co/RurLERG1SB — Saumitra Mohanty (@saumitramohanty) May 26, 2022

WOW, was just spitting out of the window. On some sectors, the air host will provide a spitoon on demand. https://t.co/s3BDjbAOGv — LALIT KUMAR DAS (@DasLalit) May 26, 2022

After much furore on social media, while Akshay Kumar apologised to fans last month and stepped down as the brand ambassador of a pan masala company, Devgn and Khan have not spoken much on the issue.

Although Devgn did clarify that he wasn’t promoting gutka but only participated in the ad for Vimal Elaichi, netizens highlighted that’s exactly how surrogate advertising works, in the guise of another product.