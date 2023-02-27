scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
IAS officer shares pic of Indian coins. Netizens get nostalgic

While 25 paise coins and below were demonetised by RBI in 2011, the 50 paise coin is the lowest circulating denomination of the Indian rupee currently.

You must have heard stories from your grandparents and parents about how they used to buy a lot of stuff in their childhood with just coins. Even the value of one rupee was a lot at that time and kids were only given coins as a daily allowance. An IAS officer shared a photo of the bygone era of coins and it has made netizens nostalgic.

Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, shared the photo of the coins of the value of 2, 3, 5, 10, 25 and 50 paise. “With which of these coins have you bought anything?” Sharan tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read |Netizens turn nostalgic after newspaper clipping with Cartoon Network shows go viral

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a circular in June 2011 demonetised coins of 25 paise and below, the 50 paise coin, popularly called athanni, is still officially in circulation but rarely found. The 50 paise coin is the lowest circulating denomination of the Indian rupee.

Posted on February 27, Sharan’s tweet has received more than 22,000 likes.

“Everything has been put to good use in childhood,” R K Vij, retired IPS officer, commented in Hindi. “Kuch to alag baat thi ye sikke me!! Mutthi me ho to sab mumkin lagta tha (There was something different about these coins. When you had them in your palm, you felt everything was possible),” said another.

“We are the last generation to buy the happiness of toffee biscuits with these coins,” another user posted. Another netizen said, “From 5 paisa onwards used every coin.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 09:33 IST
'Mum loved watching this and felt very touched': Pat Cummins on Barmy Army's tribute to his seriously ill mother

