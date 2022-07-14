scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

IAS officer shares photo of innovation that reduces load on bulls, netizens impressed

The idea was conceived by the students of the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology in Maharashtra.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 5:11:56 pm
Rajarambapu Institute of Technology, Students of RIT in maharashtra create extra wheel that reduces weight on bulls, RIT students rolling support bullock carts, Innovation India RIT college, Indian ExpressThe final-year students of the Automobile Engineering Department of RTI have received the funding of Rs 10,000 to develop it further and file a patent application.

A large part of rural India still uses bullock carts, especially in areas that are engaged in agricultural work. Bulls are often used for a variety of tasks such as ploughing the fields or transporting produce.

To reduce the weight carried by the bulls engaged in these tasks, a group of students from the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology (RIT) in Maharashtra’s Sangli district have created a portable tyre that can be attached to bullock carts of various kinds.

ALSO READ |Anand Mahindra shares video of fruit-picking tool made with plastic bottle

The presence of the extra tyre reduces the weight that falls on the bulls and makes it easier for the animals to pull the cart. The extra wheel that aims to provide “rolling support” to the bulls can be adjusted according to the height of the animals.

A report by ABP Majha says that the final-year students of the Automobile Engineering Department of RTI have received the funding of Rs 10,000 to develop it further and file a patent application.

On Thursday, IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a photograph of the innovation on his Twitter account.

Tweeting the photo of a bullock cart with the extra wheel, Sharan wrote, “बैलों का लोड कम करने के लिए बैलगाड़ी पर लगाया गया रोलिंग स्पोर्ट.” His tweet roughly translated to, “Rolling support fitted on a bullock cart to reduce the load of bulls.”

Soon, Sharan’s tweet gathered over 18,000 likes, with netizens praising the much-needed invention. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “The govt should take note of this innovation by Rajarambapu Institute of Technology, Islampur, Maharashtra. It uses a rolling support to reduce the load on the bulls..”.

