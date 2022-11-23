IAS officer shares photo of housing society notice asking workers to not use lift, sparks debate online

India is a country with deep inequalities. The advent of gated housing communities has further exacerbated these inequalities with resident associations creating ‘rules’ like prohibiting workers from using lifts. These discriminatory rules are common in residential high-rises across the country.

On Tuesday, Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan shared an undated photo of a notice pasted outside a lift entrance. The note states that only residents are allowed to use the lift and everyone else like delivery workers from Swiggy and Zomato should not use it.

Can you deliver the food or delivery bag to the 20th floor by using staircase ? I wonder, No… Just coz they need this job. It doesn’t mean, you will take the benefit out of it. They are Humans too. And lifts cost if usage can be easily manageable, if any society wants to. — Amit Choudhary 🇮🇳 (@amit98764) November 22, 2022

The one those who have posted this notice should also post another notice which states that people ordering food from Zomato/Swiggy should come to collect their staff from the ground floor of the apartment.Otherwise it will be very unfair towards the Zomato/Swiggy people — DEBARSISH BARUAH (@DEVARSISHBARUAH) November 22, 2022

service lifts in most buildings are used for moving garbage or heavy material like tiles, construction machinery etc. Mostly they are filthy. If dogs of residents can travel by the main lifts why the discrimination against workers? This is pure class divide nothing else. — RandomMusings (@M58752575) November 23, 2022

हाँ क्यों नही चाहे वह खतरनाक पालतू कुत्ते लेकर के बीस बार ऊपर नीचे करे….. पर आएंगे सोसायटी वाले ही — Dinesh Chaudhary (@dineshbjp09) November 22, 2022

While sharing this tweet, Sharan simply wrote: “No Caption”. Criticising the move of the housing association, a Twitter user wrote: “Can you deliver the food or delivery bag to the 20th floor by using staircase? I wonder, No…Just coz they need this job. It doesn’t mean, you will take the benefit out of it. They are Humans too. And lifts cost if usage can be easily manageable if any society wants to.”

Some people argued that, usually, high-rises have a separate service lift that is used by cleaners and delivery agents. However, stating that such segregations were also discriminatory, a Twitter user wrote: “Service lifts in most buildings are used for moving garbage or heavy material like tiles, construction machinery etc. Mostly they are filthy. If dogs of residents can travel by the main lifts why the discrimination against workers? This is pure class divide nothing else.”