Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

IAS officer shares photo of housing society notice asking workers to not use lift, sparks debate online

The notice says that the lift is only for residents and should not be used by delivery agents from Swiggy or Zomato

India is a country with deep inequalities. The advent of gated housing communities has further exacerbated these inequalities with resident associations creating ‘rules’ like prohibiting workers from using lifts. These discriminatory rules are common in residential high-rises across the country.

On Tuesday, Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan shared an undated photo of a notice pasted outside a lift entrance. The note states that only residents are allowed to use the lift and everyone else like delivery workers from Swiggy and Zomato should not use it.

While sharing this tweet, Sharan simply wrote: “No Caption”. Criticising the move of the housing association, a Twitter user wrote: “Can you deliver the food or delivery bag to the 20th floor by using staircase? I wonder, No…Just coz they need this job. It doesn’t mean, you will take the benefit out of it. They are Humans too. And lifts cost if usage can be easily manageable if any society wants to.”

Some people argued that, usually, high-rises have a separate service lift that is used by cleaners and delivery agents. However, stating that such segregations were also discriminatory, a Twitter user wrote: “Service lifts in most buildings are used for moving garbage or heavy material like tiles, construction machinery etc. Mostly they are filthy. If dogs of residents can travel by the main lifts why the discrimination against workers? This is pure class divide nothing else.”

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 05:32:43 pm
