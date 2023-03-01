‘Tom was the first one to lose his job’: IAS officer shares old clip from Tom and Jerry that forecasts use of AI

Artificial Intelligence softwares like ChatGPT have taken the internet by storm with its ability to produce content. While fear of being replaced by AI at the workplace looms large, an old clip from popular cartoon Tom and Jerry is doing the rounds on the internet. In the clip, Tom, the cat gets replaced by a robotic cat which efficiently tackles the rat Jerry and netizens are left in splits.

The clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter shows Tom’s owner receiving the robotic cat. The note reads, “Mechano- The cat of tomorrow no feeding, no fussing and no fur clean, efficient dependable.”

60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of Machines and Artificial Intelligence. Now 😝#TomandJerry #Wednesdayvibes pic.twitter.com/EhWMbnZYLA — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 1, 2023

The woman calls Tom and shows him the robotic cat who will replace his job as mouse catcher. The woman switches Mechano on and the robotic cat efficientlly catches Jerry and dumps him out of the house. Disappointed Jerry leaves the house with his bag.

“60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of Machines and Artificial Intelligence. Now #TomandJerry #Wednesdayvibes,” Sahu captioned the clip.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 10,000 views on Twitter. Internet users shared their thoughts on the prediction. A user commented, “wow !! Fred quimby team really predicted it half century ago.” Another user wrote, “Many authors and poets forecast the future,very well!” A third user commented, “Now..it’s not Tom’s turn, it’s human turn.”