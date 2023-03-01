scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

‘Tom was the first one to lose his job’: IAS officer shares old clip from Tom and Jerry that forecasts use of AI

In the clip, Tom, the cat gets replaced by a robotic cat which efficiently tackles the rat Jerry and netizens are left in splits.

Tom and JerrySince being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 10,000 views on Twitter.
Listen to this article
‘Tom was the first one to lose his job’: IAS officer shares old clip from Tom and Jerry that forecasts use of AI
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Artificial Intelligence softwares like ChatGPT have taken the internet by storm with its ability to produce content. While fear of being replaced by AI at the workplace looms large, an old clip from popular cartoon Tom and Jerry is doing the rounds on the internet. In the clip, Tom, the cat gets replaced by a robotic cat which efficiently tackles the rat Jerry and netizens are left in splits.

The clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter shows Tom’s owner receiving the robotic cat. The note reads, “Mechano- The cat of tomorrow no feeding, no fussing and no fur clean, efficient dependable.”

ALSO READ |Kids from 1960s imagine life in the year 2000 and their predictions are eerily accurate. Watch

The woman calls Tom and shows him the robotic cat who will replace his job as mouse catcher. The woman switches Mechano on and the robotic cat efficientlly catches Jerry and dumps him out of the house. Disappointed Jerry leaves the house with his bag.

“60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of Machines and Artificial Intelligence. Now #TomandJerry #Wednesdayvibes,” Sahu captioned the clip.

Also Read
King Cobra standing up
‘Absolutely scary’: IFS officer shares video of King Cobra ‘standing up’,...
Industrialist Anand Mahindra shares photo with former Harvard classmate Bill Gates
Industrialist Anand Mahindra shares photo with former Harvard classmate B...
Leopard walking through Nainital
Watch: Leopard’s ‘post-dinner walk’ in Uttarakhand’s Nainital
Marathi vs Kannada
A Kannada speaking woman goes to file complaint in Maharashtra, hilarity ...

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 10,000 views on Twitter. Internet users shared their thoughts on the prediction. A user commented, “wow !! Fred quimby team really predicted it half century ago.” Another user wrote, “Many authors and poets forecast the future,very well!” A third user commented, “Now..it’s not Tom’s turn, it’s human turn.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 19:08 IST
Next Story

Umed Pariwar inaugurates ‘Sensory Garden’ for intellectually disabled persons in Pune

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close