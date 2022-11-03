IAS officer shares cooking hack about separating coconut flesh from its shell

Grated coconut is used in a number of Indian dishes. However, the process of removing the coconut flesh from its shell, especially when it comes to dried-up brown coconuts, is very difficult.

The tough coconut shell binds within it the white-coloured edible portion. To separate the two, one requires to break it open and slowly scrap at the flesh, a task which takes much energy and time.

Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Thursday shared a cooking hack that can make this task a simple affair.

For all tengai தேங்காய் (coconut) lovers here is a cool hack for our much loved coconut chutneys. video- 5.Min.Crafts pic.twitter.com/DGicUSFLSW — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 3, 2022

She shared a video that shows one needs to break the coconut into two and then put its outer part on a gas stove for a few moments. As the heat activates the oil inside the coconut flesh, the outer shell is loosened and weakened. One then needs to cool the shell in water. Once the coconut shell is safe to be held, the flesh can be gently pulled out.

The method of using heat to loosen the coconut shell is a popular hack. However, the video shared by Sahu makes it look more efficient than it is. As documented in many videos across the internet, even after heating the shell, one needs to exert some pressure to scrape the coconut flesh. While heating makes the separation easier, it is rarely as seamless as shown in the video posted by the IAS officer.