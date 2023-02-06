IAS officer prompts conversation on food waste with picture of half-eaten food

In India, food is an important part of any big celebration or function. Endless dishes and overflowing buffets are seen as signifiers of wealth and hospitality, and the guests pile their plates with more than what they can eat.

An IAS officer, Awanish Sharan, recently tweeted a picture that showed plates of half-eaten food piled up on a table at what appeared to be a public function.

Sharan wrote on the handle @AwanishSharan, “ऐसे लोगों को किसी भी समारोह में जाने से वंचित कर देना चाहिए.” This loosely translates to, “Such people should be debarred from attending any function”.

This tweet soon gathered thousands of likes and prompted a conversation about food wastage habits. Many people commented that food wastage at public events can be minimised if people only take how much they eat.

A Twitter user wrote, “food wastage is a major issue in functions here. organisers should plan accordingly. some of them choose to throw rather than giving it to needy. also attendees should make sure they & their kids eat what they like instead of filling their plates for fun & throw most of the food”.

Another user remarked, “In India, the poor families are starving because they do not have access to food, the unemployed are suffering from lack of jobs or proper nutrition, while the rich are wasting the food they eat. This is an unpardonable crime. The Government should take steps to punish concern”.