An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move

IAS officer Pulkit Garg is making waves online for his decision to enrol his three-year-old daughter, Siya, in a government Anganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.
Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years.
Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Garg said, “The situation is no longer what it used to be. The quality of education has continuously improved, and there is no shortage of resources. If an IAS officer can educate his child in a government institution, ordinary parents should not hesitate.”
Perceptions of government schools and Anganwadi centres, he believes, have changed regarding infrastructure and the overall environment provided to children. Garg also highlighted the importance of early childhood development and how health, nutrition, and values shape a child’s growing years.
“Anganwadi centres are doing a good job of providing these essentials while helping children learn and grow,” he added.
Garg further urged parents, villagers, and officials to overcome social biases and place greater trust in the public education system. “Children here receive education along with values, safety and care. The system will become stronger only when people show faith in it,” he said.
The video of Garg’s daughter playing at the Anganwadi centre has been doing the rounds on the Internet.
The video, however, has drawn mixed reactions, with some users disagreeing with Garg’s stance.
“Bad idea..he would know later…infra will not be upto the mark and huge lapses would be there…just to convey to others like this apart from this there is no use,” a user wrote.
Some seem to support his decision, albeit with a word of caution.
“It’s good, but higher level official deputation is needed in grass root anganwadi centre,” another user commented. “Good. Dont let her eat mid day meals there. Else you’ll regret your decision,” a third user reacted.
“Gd initiative.. this should b mandatory for all central and state government job employees,” a fourth user chimed in.
