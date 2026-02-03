An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move

Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years

IAS officer Pulkit Garg is making waves online for his decision to enrol his three-year-old daughter, Siya, in a government Anganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.

Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Garg said, “The situation is no longer what it used to be. The quality of education has continuously improved, and there is no shortage of resources. If an IAS officer can educate his child in a government institution, ordinary parents should not hesitate.”

Perceptions of government schools and Anganwadi centres, he believes, have changed regarding infrastructure and the overall environment provided to children. Garg also highlighted the importance of early childhood development and how health, nutrition, and values shape a child’s growing years.