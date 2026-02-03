An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move

Pulkit Garg emphasised the importance of early childhood development and how health, nutrition, and values shape a child’s growing years.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 10:42 AM IST
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the yearsPulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
Make us preferred source on Google

IAS officer Pulkit Garg is making waves online for his decision to enrol his three-year-old daughter, Siya, in a government Anganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.

Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Garg said, “The situation is no longer what it used to be. The quality of education has continuously improved, and there is no shortage of resources. If an IAS officer can educate his child in a government institution, ordinary parents should not hesitate.”

Perceptions of government schools and Anganwadi centres, he believes, have changed regarding infrastructure and the overall environment provided to children. Garg also highlighted the importance of early childhood development and how health, nutrition, and values shape a child’s growing years.

“Anganwadi centres are doing a good job of providing these essentials while helping children learn and grow,” he added.

Garg further urged parents, villagers, and officials to overcome social biases and place greater trust in the public education system. “Children here receive education along with values, safety and care. The system will become stronger only when people show faith in it,” he said.

The video of Garg’s daughter playing at the Anganwadi centre has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Now India (@thenowindia)

Also Read | From Rs 7 train pass to Rs 5,000 crore empire: Thyrocare founder recalls ‘how a railway platform made him a scientist’

The video, however, has drawn mixed reactions, with some users disagreeing with Garg’s stance.

Story continues below this ad

“Bad idea..he would know later…infra will not be upto the mark and huge lapses would be there…just to convey to others like this apart from this there is no use,” a user wrote.

Some seem to support his decision, albeit with a word of caution.

“It’s good, but higher level official deputation is needed in grass root anganwadi centre,” another user commented. “Good. Dont let her eat mid day meals there. Else you’ll regret your decision,” a third user reacted.

“Gd initiative.. this should b mandatory for all central and state government job employees,” a fourth user chimed in.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Naravane
What Gen Naravane's memoir says about 2020 Ladakh face-off with China: 'I had been handed a hot potato'
Facing protests, FIR, ‘Mohammad Deepak’ says: No regrets, someone has to speak up
Shopkeeper at centre of ‘Mohd Deepak’ row speaks: ‘Why will we change shop’s name?’
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
should you date a friend's ex?
'He felt that I went behind his back...': The dark side of staying friends when your bestie dates your ex
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
'He felt that I went behind his back...': The dark side of staying friends when your bestie dates your ex
should you date a friend's ex?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement