IAmlessPlastic: Tik Tok ties up with India Plog Run to spread awareness about plastic pollution

Short-term video app Tik Tok is joining hands with the India Plog Run 2019 campaign in an attempt to spread awareness about plastic pollution and encourage a plastic-free lifestyle.

Advertising

To further support to the biggest movement against plastic pollution, Tik Tok also launched hashtag #IAmlessPlastic which is an in-app challenge where Tik Tok users are encouraged to create and share their “plogging” video on the short-form video app and show the world how they plan on making their neighbourhood plastic-free.

Manish Michael, Chief Executive Officer at United Way India commented on the tie-up with Tik Tok and said, “We are delighted to bring them on board as our community partners and fully believe that the partnership will go a long way in further promoting the run and spread the word about plastic waste management to the larger society.”

India Plog Run, which is to be held on October 2, will likely witness over 50,000 plus participants from across 50 cities in India. The campaign will also commemorate five years of the Swacchh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Advertising

Talking about the initiative, Nitin Saluja, Director of Public Policy (India), TikTok said, “By being a virtual extension of the India Plog Run, we look forward to taking the plog run to newer heights and spread the message of plastic pollution awareness, far and wide.”

Plogging, which is a combination of jogging while picking up litter, started as an organised activity in Sweden around 2016 and spread to other countries after concerns about plastic pollution increased worldwide.