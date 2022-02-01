IAF’s aerobatics team asks netizens to guess location from aerial view

Suryakiran, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), shared four aerial shots of a location and asked the netizens to guess the place. The post on Sunday has racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets as people tried to guess the exact location.

The stunning pictures show seven red jets of the Suryakiran aerobatic team zooming past what looks like a vast riverbed with a braided network of water channels. One can also spot a long bridge in the background. Interestingly, the bridge seems to be devoid of any traffic.

Guess the location! pic.twitter.com/lloOmRwNmP — Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (@Suryakiran_IAF) January 30, 2022

While there have been many guesses so far, the most recurring answer is the Bogibeel Bridge located between the Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts of Assam. A Twitter user speculated the pictures of the Suryakiran aerobatic team crossing over the bridge must have been taken after the jets took off from the Chabua Air Force Station that is located in the Dibrugarh district.

Over Brahmaputra in Assam. (There is a place in Assam called Jogighopa. The river is around 4km wide and it gushes. I saw it in monsoons and it was gulping away the land. Basically, the river is scary and yet majestic) https://t.co/hHCoTuj5Fw — Anushri R Kejriwal (@anushrikejriwal) January 31, 2022

Bogibeel Bridge (Connecting Dibrugarh directly to other districts of Assam like Dhemaji & North Lakhimpur. And most importantly and strategically it connects various districts of Arunachal Pradesh i.e. Lower Siang, Siang, East & West Siang, Upper Siang, Lower & Upper Dibang Etc. — Ravi Shankar Yadav (@Yadav_6395_Ravi) January 30, 2022

Easy Peasy :: Over Bogibeel Bridge near #Dibrugarh

Seems the photo was taken just after take off from Chabua airbase in #Assam — Rituparna Bhuyan (@rituparnabhuyan) January 30, 2022

Amongst many serious guesses, some people jokingly guessed that the location is “Planet Earth” or “Air”.

Earth? — Say my name (@WoKyaHotaHai) January 31, 2022

The Bogibeel Bridge is a combined road and rail bridge that crosses over the Brahmaputra River. It is the fifth-largest bridge in India and Asia’s second longest rail-cum-road bridge.

It has a total length of 4.94 kilometres, making it easy to spot from the air. The construction of the Bogibeel Bridge started in 2002 and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2018.