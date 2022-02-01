scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Breaking News

IAF’s aerobatics team asks netizens to guess location from aerial view

The IAF's Suryakiran aerobatic team was formed in 1996.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 1, 2022 10:28:46 am
Air Force Aerobatics team asks people to guess the location, Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, Bogibeel Bridge, Indian ExpressAmongst many serious guesses, some people jokingly guessed that the location is “Planet Earth” or “Air”.

Suryakiran, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), shared four aerial shots of a location and asked the netizens to guess the place. The post on Sunday has racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets as people tried to guess the exact location.

The stunning pictures show seven red jets of the Suryakiran aerobatic team zooming past what looks like a vast riverbed with a braided network of water channels. One can also spot a long bridge in the background. Interestingly, the bridge seems to be devoid of any traffic.

While there have been many guesses so far, the most recurring answer is the Bogibeel Bridge located between the Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts of Assam. A Twitter user speculated the pictures of the Suryakiran aerobatic team crossing over the bridge must have been taken after the jets took off from the Chabua Air Force Station that is located in the Dibrugarh district.

Amongst many serious guesses, some people jokingly guessed that the location is “Planet Earth” or “Air”.

The Bogibeel Bridge is a combined road and rail bridge that crosses over the Brahmaputra River. It is the fifth-largest bridge in India and Asia’s second longest rail-cum-road bridge.

It has a total length of 4.94 kilometres, making it easy to spot from the air. The construction of the Bogibeel Bridge started in 2002 and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement