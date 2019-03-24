Bengaluru artist pays tribute to IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman with a typewriter portrait

An artist from Bengaluru paid tribute to Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman with a portrait he created using a typewriter. Inspired by Varthaman, artist AC Gurumurthy typed out letters, symbols, numbers and special characters to create the image of the pilot sporting his iconic gunslinger moustache.

“Unlike heroes in films, Abhinandan is the real hero. He brought real laurels for our country, this is what inspired me,” Gurumurthy told ANI. “I appreciate his bravery and the night he returned to India, I made this attempt,” he added.

Bengaluru: Artist creates a portrait of Wing Commander Abhinandan using a manual typewriter. AC Gurumurthy, artist says, “He is the real hero, he brought real laurels for our country, this is what inspired me.” #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/PFQC2E2gMu — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2019

This is not the first portrait made by Gurumurthy. He had also typed out pictures of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, former US president Barrack Obama, Mother Teresa among other prominent leaders of the world.

According to the news agency, the artist hopes to enter the Limca Book of Records and Guinness World Record with his work.

Varthaman was taken into Pakistan Army’s custody after his MiG-21 Bison was hit by ground air defence weapons while repelling PAF’s intrusion into the Indian airspace. He was returned to India through the Wagah-Attari border on March 1.

After his release, the IAF pilot was the source of inspiration for several artworks and advertisements. The manner in which he styled his moustache had also inspired several imitations.