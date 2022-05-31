IAF officer scales Mount Everest, sings national anthem at summit. Watch video

As part of the celebrations to mark the 75th year of Independence, Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) scaled Mount Everest earlier this month.

In a clip shared by PRO Defence Prayagraj, Uniyal is seen holding the national flag. Uniyal is heard saying, “On the occasion of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are holding the Indian national flag and Air Force flag. For the nation, we are presenting the national anthem.”

Along with other fellow mountaineers, he rises and sings the national anthem after he reached the summit on May 21.

“#IAF Officer first time in Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav without mask! Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal raises the bar!! Dedicates Everest climb to Unsung #FreedomFighters Jai Hind,” tweeted PRO Defence Prayagraj.

#NationalAnthem #JanaGanaMana at #MtEverest by #IAF Officer first time in Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav without mask! Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal raises the bar!! Dedicates Everest climb to Unsung #FreedomFighters🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳Jai Hind#Harkaamdeshkenaam#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/t14rVxdSUS — PRO Defence Prayagraj (@PROdefprayagraj) May 30, 2022

In another tweet, the PRO hailed Uniyal’s courage, determination and resolve. “In keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian Air Force, displaying courage, determination & resolve, Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal of #IAF successfully summited #MountEverest on 21 May 22,” read the tweet.

In keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian Air Force, displaying courage, determination & resolve, Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal of #IAF successfully summited #MountEverest on 21 May 22. pic.twitter.com/DQWBpqtLvd — PRO Defence Pune (@PRODefPune) May 30, 2022

Many users termed it a proud moment and congratulated Uniyal. “This is what we call message from THE TOP OF THE WORLD!! The Bharatiya Rashragaan “National Anthem” being sung at the highest point in the world. Inspiring!!” commented a user. Another wrote, “Proud to you Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal for hoisting the Tricolour on Mt Everest and enhancing the glory of the nation.”

Awesome bhai so so so proud of you .Big Salute 🙏🙏 — Aanchal Badola (@BadolaAanchal) May 30, 2022

Proud Moment for All Indians#IAF officer Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal#NationalAnthem

Jai Hind🇮🇳🇮🇳 — LovelySrivastava (@Soulful_Lovely) May 31, 2022

Proud to you Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal for hoisting the Tricolour on Mt Everest and enhancing glory of the Nation — IGNOU Dehradun (@DehradunIgnou) May 30, 2022

This is what we call message from THE TOP OF THE WORLD!! The Bharatiya Rashragaan “National Anthem” being sung at the Highest point in the world. Inspiring!! https://t.co/ZelkcoyNvo — Dr VK Rai (@Dr_VKRai) May 30, 2022

The clip shared on Monday has garnered more than 3 lakh views on Twitter.

Before this, the IAF had left netizens stunned as the force shared four aerial shots of a location and asked the users to guess the place. The stunning pictures showed seven red jets of the Suryakiran aerobatic team zooming past what looked like a vast riverbed with a braided network of water channels.