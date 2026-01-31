IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters drop 12,000 litres of water to fight massive forest fire in Arunachal’s Lohit Valley: WATCH

Army units stationed in the eastern sector also joined the effort, working alongside state forest officials

A massive forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit Valley has triggered an aerial firefighting operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF), with Mi-17V5 helicopters deployed to douse flames in difficult, high-altitude terrain. The mission comes just weeks after a similar wildfire operation in the Khonoma-Dzukou Valley in neighbouring Nagaland.

The firefighting sorties were carried out at an altitude of around 9,500 feet, where thin air and rugged geography make flying far more challenging than operations in the plains.

According to the IAF, helicopters released nearly 12,000 litres of water over fire-hit zones. The aircraft flew over narrow ridgelines above the Lohit River, areas largely inaccessible to ground crews due to steep slopes and thick forest cover.