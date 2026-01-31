IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters drop 12,000 litres of water to fight massive forest fire in Arunachal’s Lohit Valley: WATCH

The firefighting sorties were carried out at an altitude of around 9,500 feet, where thin air and rugged geography make flying far more challenging than operations in the plains.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 06:26 PM IST
IAF Mi-17V5 helicoptersArmy units stationed in the eastern sector also joined the effort, working alongside state forest officials
A massive forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit Valley has triggered an aerial firefighting operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF), with Mi-17V5 helicopters deployed to douse flames in difficult, high-altitude terrain. The mission comes just weeks after a similar wildfire operation in the Khonoma-Dzukou Valley in neighbouring Nagaland.

According to the IAF, helicopters released nearly 12,000 litres of water over fire-hit zones. The aircraft flew over narrow ridgelines above the Lohit River, areas largely inaccessible to ground crews due to steep slopes and thick forest cover.

As reported by CNBC, the aerial intervention was launched after the Arunachal Pradesh government sought assistance, with local forest and disaster response teams facing difficulties reaching the blaze on foot. Movement on the ground was slowed by sharp ridges and dense vegetation.

Army units stationed in the eastern sector also joined the effort, working alongside state forest officials to create fire lines and keep a close watch on how the flames were spreading.

CNBC further reported that no casualties or major damage to property have been recorded so far. As a precaution, district authorities shifted residents from a few vulnerable locations and arranged basic relief measures.

Watch the video:

 

Videos and images from the operation have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for the pilots and crews involved. One user wrote, “Whether it’s defending borders or saving ecosystems, the Indian Air Force always delivers, exceptional work in the Lohit Valley.”

Another comment read, “More power to our valiant bravehearts in @IAF_MCC. You are our pride, honour and the spearhead that strikes fear and brutal destruction in the enemy’s camp.”

A third user highlighted the difficulty of the mission, saying, “That’s some serious flying under pressure, dropping 12,000 liters at 9,500 feet is no joke. Major respect for protecting that ecosystem.”

A fourth added, “True display of bravery, skill, and service to the nation.”

 

